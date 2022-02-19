Smart Sensors Market in UAE to Grow by USD 842.20 million |Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The smart sensors market in UAE is expected to grow by USD 842.20 mn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 15.96%.

Smart Sensors Market In UAE 2022-2026: Top 3 Smart Sensors Market Players in UAE

ABB Ltd. – The company offers smart sensors products such as ABB Ability Smart Sensor.

Analog Devices Inc. – The company offers smart sensors products such as plug and play iSensor MEMS subsystems.

Infineon Technologies AG – The company offers smart sensors products such as XENSIV sensors.

Smart Sensors Market In UAE 2022-2026: Drivers

One of the key drivers supporting the smart sensors market growth in the UAE is the emergence of Industry 4.0. The emergence of smart factories has led to developments in intelligent sensing technologies, which are used in all industrial automation applications. The key advantages of using intelligent sensing technology in industries are accuracy and consistency, which enable functions such as picking, placing, labeling, and printing to be performed at higher production rates and better quality control. Owing to these capabilities, smart sensors have become capable of more complex data processing within the sensor unit independent of the programmable logic controller (PLC). Therefore, the advent of Industry 4.0 is anticipated to drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Smart Sensors Market In UAE 2022-2026: Segmentation

By technology, the smart sensors market in UAE has been segmented into MEMS-based smart sensors and CMOS-based smart sensors. The MEMs-based smart sensors segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. MEMS technology provides several advantages over the existing microscopic electromechanical sensors. It refers to devices or components that are very small in size, ranging from a few micrometers to millimeters, and combine both electrical and mechanical components. Moreover, MEMS-based smart sensors are crucial components in several disciplinary areas such as automotive electronics, medical equipment, and others. Thus, the increasing adoption of MEMS technology in designing and developing smart sensors is expected to propel market growth during the forecast period.

By application, the smart sensors market in UAE has been segmented into automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, and others. The automotive segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Automotive manufacturers widely use smart sensors for auto-braking, blind-spot detection, lane departure alerts, and to reduce safety errors. Moreover, due to government regulations regarding driving and growing concerns about passengers’ safety, smart sensors are being used by automobile manufacturers in airbag systems. UAE is one of the leading research and development hubs for technologies using micro and nanotechnology, particularly in the Middle East. Due to this, the smart sensors market is creating various opportunities for smarter automotive applications in the country.

Smart Sensors Market In UAE Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 15.96% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 842.20 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.17 Regional analysis UAE Performing market contribution UAE at 100% Key consumer countries UAE Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, STMicroelectronics NV, TDK Corp., and TE Connectivity Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 06: Parent market

Exhibit 07: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Electronic equipment and instruments

2.2.1Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 After-sales service

2.2.7 Support activities

2.2.8 Innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 – 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 11: UAE – Market size and forecast 2021 – 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: UAE market: Year-over-year growth 2021 – 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition – Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Automotive

Industrial automation

Consumer electronics

Others

Exhibit 20: Application – Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 21: Comparison by Application

5.3 Automotive – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Automotive – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 23: Automotive – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Industrial automation – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Industrial automation – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Industrial automation – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Consumer electronics – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Consumer electronics – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Consumer electronics – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Others – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Others – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Technology

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

MEMS-based smart sensors

CMOS-based smart sensors

Exhibit 31: Technology – Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 32: Comparison by Technology

6.3 MEMS-based smart sensors – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: MEMS-based smart sensors – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: MEMS-based smart sensors – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 CMOS-based smart sensors – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: CMOS-based smart sensors – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: CMOS-based smart sensors – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Technology

7. Customer Landscape

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Emergence of industry 4.0

8.1.2 Growing demand for wearable technologies

8.1.3 Rise in demand for smart sensors in development of smart cities

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1Technological challenges

8.2.2 Compliance with different regulations

8.2.3 High deployment cost

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Growing adoption of SoC in smart sensors

8.3.2 Increase in partnership and M&A by the vendors in the market

8.3.3 Increase in the demand for MEMS technology in smart sensors

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 45: ABB Ltd. – Overview

Exhibit 46: ABB Ltd. – Business segments

Exhibit 47: ABB Ltd. – Key News

Exhibit 48: ABB Ltd. – Key offerings

Exhibit 49: ABB Ltd. – Segment focus

10.3 Analog Devices Inc.

Exhibit 50: Analog Devices Inc. – Overview

Exhibit 51: Analog Devices Inc. – Business segments

Exhibit 52: Analog Devices Inc. – Key News

Exhibit 53: Analog Devices Inc. – Key offerings

Exhibit 54: Analog Devices Inc. – Segment focus

10.4 Infineon Technologies AG

Exhibit 55: Infineon Technologies AG – Overview

Exhibit 56: Infineon Technologies AG – Business segments

Exhibit 57: Infineon Technologies AG – Key News

Exhibit 58: Infineon Technologies AG – Key offerings

Exhibit 59: Infineon Technologies AG – Segment focus

10.5 Microchip Technology Inc.

Exhibit 60: Microchip Technology Inc. – Overview

Exhibit 61: Microchip Technology Inc. – Business segments

Exhibit 62: Microchip Technology Inc. – Key News

Exhibit 63: Microchip Technology Inc. – Key offerings

Exhibit 64: Microchip Technology Inc. – Segment focus

10.6 NXP Semiconductors NV

Exhibit 65: NXP Semiconductors NV – Overview

Exhibit 66: NXP Semiconductors NV – Business segments

Exhibit 67: NXP Semiconductors NV – Key News

Exhibit 68: NXP Semiconductors NV – Key offerings

Exhibit 69: NXP Semiconductors NV – Segment focus

10.7 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 70: Robert Bosch GmbH – Overview

Exhibit 71: Robert Bosch GmbH – Business segments

Exhibit 72: Robert Bosch GmbH – Key News

Exhibit 73: Robert Bosch GmbH – Key offerings

Exhibit 74: Robert Bosch GmbH – Segment focus

10.8 Siemens AG

Exhibit 75: Siemens AG – Overview

Exhibit 76: Siemens AG – Business segments

Exhibit 77: Siemens AG – Key News

Exhibit 78: Siemens AG – Key offerings

Exhibit 79: Siemens AG – Segment focus

10.9 STMicroelectronics NV

Exhibit 80: STMicroelectronics NV – Overview

Exhibit 81: STMicroelectronics NV – Business segments

Exhibit 82: STMicroelectronics NV – Key News

Exhibit 83: STMicroelectronics NV – Key offerings

Exhibit 84: STMicroelectronics NV – Segment focus

10.8 TDK Corp.

Exhibit 85: TDK Corp. – Overview

Exhibit 86: TDK Corp. – Business segments

Exhibit 87: TDK Corp. – Key News

Exhibit 88: TDK Corp. – Key offerings

Exhibit 89: TDK Corp. – Segment focus

10.9 TE Connectivity Ltd.

Exhibit 90: TE Connectivity Ltd. – Overview

Exhibit 91: TE Connectivity Ltd. – Business segments

Exhibit 92: TE Connectivity Ltd. – Key News

Exhibit 93: TE Connectivity Ltd. – Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 ????Market definition

11.1.2 Objective

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 94: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 95: Research Methodology

Exhibit 96: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 97: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 98: List of abbreviations

