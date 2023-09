Tech-enhanced toilets could reveal details about your health – to you and to others myboys.me/Shutterstock

Toilets with built-in gadgets that monitor your health are poised to make a splash in the world of wellness tech – but these devices come with risks, warn security experts. Some argue that selling them as consumer devices leaves people open to data leaks and that they should instead be tightly regulated as medical devices.

A range of start-ups and research projects have developed smart toilets designed to monitor everything from heart rate to the consistency of stools and …