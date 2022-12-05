Smart TV market to grow by 10.33% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Growing prominence of online sales will drive Growth – Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ —

Smart TV market insights –

Vendors: 15+, Including Apple Inc., BBK Electronics Corp Ltd, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Logitech International SA, MIRC Electronics Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Roku Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Skyworth Group Ltd, Sony Group Corp., TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd, TOSHIBA CORP, Videocon Industries Ltd., VIZIO Holding Corp, Westinghouse Electric Corp., and Xiaomi Inc., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Distribution channel, type, and region

The smart TV market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

In 2017, the smart TV market was valued at USD 66.56 billion. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 26.70 billion. The smart TV market size is estimated to grow by USD 69.33 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 10.81%, according to Technavio.

Smart TV market – Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Smart TV market – Vendor insights

The global smart TV market is moderately fragmented due to the presence of several international and domestic players. Established players have a competitive advantage owing to their large scale of operations, product differentiation, and brand equity, among other factors. Technavio report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including –

Apple Inc. – The company offers a smart TV called Apple TV 4K with Apple TV plus, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade.

with Apple TV plus, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade. Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. – The company offers smart TVs such as Haier 65 OLED Android smart LED TV, Haier 70 UHD 4K Android smart TV, and Haier 75 UHD 4K Android smart TV

Android smart TV, and Haier 75 UHD Android smart TV Hisense International Co. Ltd. – The company offers smart TVs such as A56, A4GE, and E4G with built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast, Bluetooth, and Android

Smart TV market – Market dynamics

Major drivers:

Technological advances in TV resolution

Rising popularity of OTT content in smart TV

Growing prominence of online sales

Key challenges:

Security and privacy concerns related to smart TV

Threat from alternate products

Compliance costs related to the adoption of GDPR in Europe

What are the key data covered in this smart TV market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smart TV market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the smart TV market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the smart TV market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of smart TV market vendors

Smart TV Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 177 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.81% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 69.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.33 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Apple Inc., BBK Electronics Corp Ltd, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd. , Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Logitech International SA, MIRC Electronics Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Roku Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Skyworth Group Ltd, Sony Group Corp., TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd, TOSHIBA CORP, Videocon Industries Ltd., VIZIO Holding Corp, Westinghouse Electric Corp., and Xiaomi Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

