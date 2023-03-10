Smart TV sticks market size to grow by USD 612.44 million from 2022 to 2027, Growing Penetration of the Internet to boost growth – Technavio

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The smart TV sticks market size is expected to grow by USD 612.44 million from 2022 to 2027. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.78% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Factors such as the increasing benefits of smart TV sticks, and the advantages of OTT providers are driving the market growth. Some of the key trends in the market are the emergence of OTT content providers and the growing number of product launches. However, the rising use of mobile electronic devices, restrictions on certain digital content, and security issues related to smart TV sticks are challenging market growth. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Smart TV sticks market 2023-2027: Market dynamics

The growing penetration of the Internet is driving the market growth. 4G and 5G technologies enable end-users to connect with the high-speed Internet. Moreover, the rise in the use of broadband also supports market growth. For instance, there were more than 749 million Internet users in India. In 2021, the US had more than 302 million internet users. These factors will encourage consumers to consume digital content, which, in turn, will increase the demand for smart TV sticks during the forecast period.

The emergence of OTT content providers is a critical trend in the market. Consumers are shifting from watching traditional broadcasts to on-demand streaming videos. Hence, many TV broadcasters are focusing on expanding their businesses by launching their own OTT platforms and applications. In 2021, OTT platforms had 2,709.02 million users. Consumers can download OTT applications on their smart TV sticks to get easy access. These factors will support market growth during the forecast period.

Restrictions on certain digital content are impeding the market growth. Acquiring rights to distribute content on a new platform is challenging, as online digital content players need to comply with the rules and regulations of different countries. In addition, there is high competition among these players. They compete on parameters such as features, price, and functionality. These factors will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Smart TV sticks market 2023-2027: Scope

Our smart TV sticks market report covers the following areas:

Smart TV sticks market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

Non-4K



4K and above

and above Distribution channel

Hypermarket and supermarket



Online



Convenience stores



Specialty store

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a sample

Smart TV sticks market 2023-2027: Vendor analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the smart TV sticks market, including Actions Microelectronics Co. Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., BBK Electronics Corp Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd., Cixi Jieke Electronics Co. Ltd., CloudWalker Streaming Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Dadocer, Dish TV India Ltd., Dongguan Sonicway Electrical Appliance Co. Ltd, Geniatech Inc., Google LLC, NVIDIA Corp., Roku Inc., Shenzhen Rikomagic Tech Corp. Ltd., Shenzhen Tomato Technology Co. Ltd., Topleo Technology Ltd., Xiaomi Inc., and Comcast Corp.

Smart TV sticks market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart TV sticks market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart TV sticks market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart TV sticks market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart TV sticks market vendors

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor’s offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the report!

Related Reports:

The smart plug market size is expected to increase by USD 6.39 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 29.7%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers smart plug market segmentations by technology adopters (early majority, innovator, and early adopters), end-user (residential and commercial), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The smart bed market size is expected to increase to USD 1.13 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.52%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers smart bed market segmentation by application (healthcare, residential, and hospitality) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Smart TV Sticks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 165 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.78% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 612.44 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Actions Microelectronics Co. Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., BBK Electronics Corp Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd., Cixi Jieke Electronics Co. Ltd., CloudWalker Streaming Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Dadocer, Dish TV India Ltd., Dongguan Sonicway Electrical Appliance Co. Ltd, Geniatech Inc., Google LLC, NVIDIA Corp., Roku Inc., Shenzhen Rikomagic Tech Corp. Ltd., Shenzhen Tomato Technology Co. Ltd., Topleo Technology Ltd., Xiaomi Inc., and Comcast Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio consumer discretionary market reports

Table of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global smart TV sticks market 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global smart TV sticks market 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis – Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition – Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Non-4K – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Non-4K – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Non-4K – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Non-4K – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Non-4K – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 4K and above – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and above – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 38: Chart on 4K and above – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and above – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: Data Table on 4K and above – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and above – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: Chart on 4K and above – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and above – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 41: Data Table on 4K and above – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Distribution Channel – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Distribution Channel – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Hypermarket and supermarket – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Hypermarket and supermarket – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Hypermarket and supermarket – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Hypermarket and supermarket – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Hypermarket and supermarket – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Online – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Online – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Online – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Online – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Convenience stores – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Convenience stores – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Convenience stores – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Convenience stores – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Convenience stores – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Specialty store – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Specialty store – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Specialty store – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Specialty store – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Specialty store – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on UK – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 119: Amazon.com Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 120: Amazon.com Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 121: Amazon.com Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 122: Amazon.com Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Amazon.com Inc. – Segment focus

12.4 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 124: Apple Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 125: Apple Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 126: Apple Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 127: Apple Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Apple Inc. – Segment focus

12.5 ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Exhibit 129: ASUSTeK Computer Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 130: ASUSTeK Computer Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 131: ASUSTeK Computer Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 132: ASUSTeK Computer Inc. – Key offerings

12.6 BBK Electronics Corp Ltd

Exhibit 133: BBK Electronics Corp Ltd – Overview



Exhibit 134: BBK Electronics Corp Ltd – Product / Service



Exhibit 135: BBK Electronics Corp Ltd – Key offerings

12.7 Bharti Airtel Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Bharti Airtel Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 137: Bharti Airtel Ltd. – Business segments



Exhibit 138: Bharti Airtel Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 139: Bharti Airtel Ltd. – Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Bharti Airtel Ltd. – Segment focus

12.8 CloudWalker Streaming Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 141: CloudWalker Streaming Technologies Pvt. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 142: CloudWalker Streaming Technologies Pvt. Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 143: CloudWalker Streaming Technologies Pvt. Ltd. – Key offerings

12.9 Comcast Corp.

Exhibit 144: Comcast Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 145: Comcast Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 146: Comcast Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 147: Comcast Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Comcast Corp. – Segment focus

12.10 Dish TV India Ltd.

Exhibit 149: Dish TV India Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 150: Dish TV India Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Dish TV India Ltd. – Key offerings

12.11 Geniatech Inc.

Exhibit 152: Geniatech Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 153: Geniatech Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Geniatech Inc. – Key offerings

12.12 Google LLC

Exhibit 155: Google LLC – Overview



Exhibit 156: Google LLC – Business segments



Exhibit 157: Google LLC – Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Google LLC – Segment focus

12.13 NVIDIA Corp.

Exhibit 159: NVIDIA Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 160: NVIDIA Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 161: NVIDIA Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 162: NVIDIA Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 163: NVIDIA Corp. – Segment focus

12.14 Roku Inc.

Exhibit 164: Roku Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 165: Roku Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 166: Roku Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Roku Inc. – Segment focus

12.15 Shenzhen Rikomagic Tech Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 168: Shenzhen Rikomagic Tech Corp. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 169: Shenzhen Rikomagic Tech Corp. Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 170: Shenzhen Rikomagic Tech Corp. Ltd. – Key offerings

12.16 Shenzhen Tomato Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 171: Shenzhen Tomato Technology Co. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 172: Shenzhen Tomato Technology Co. Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 173: Shenzhen Tomato Technology Co. Ltd. – Key offerings

12.17 Xiaomi Inc.

Exhibit 174: Xiaomi Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 175: Xiaomi Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 176: Xiaomi Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 177: Xiaomi Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 178: Xiaomi Inc. – Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 179: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 180: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 181: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 182: Research methodology



Exhibit 183: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 184: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 185: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-tv-sticks-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-612-44-million-from-2022-to-2027–growing-penetration-of-the-internet-to-boost-growth—technavio-301768165.html

SOURCE Technavio