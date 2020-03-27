Smart TV VS TV Buddy Caster
Now that you know what TV Buddy Caster is, you might be wondering why you should buy TV Buddy Caster instead of a smart TV. So, here is a list that will tell you why you should buy this product instead of a smart TV.
Smart TVs often don’t have the latest updates from any streaming service app. This means that maybe you’re missing out on a show that everyone’s watching on Netflix, or Hulu, or any streaming service app out there, and you’re the only one who hasn’t watched it yet. So, you could be worried about this problem, which can lead to a lot of stress or headaches. But you don’t need to experience this headache by buying TV Buddy Caster.
Like I said earlier, TV Buddy Caster is so much cheaper compared to a smart TV. I mean, you can buy a smart TV for around a thousand dollars, but you can buy TV Buddy Caster, for only about fifty dollars. And TV Buddy Caster will provide you with so many more benefits compared to a smart TV. And a smart TV can be tough to figure out, meanwhile with TV Buddy Caster, all you need to do is to plug it in and enjoy watching your favorite show.
Most smart TVs usually have a ton of setting that you probably don’t even use. This could cause more lag. Meanwhile, with TV Buddy Caster, it doesn’t have ton settings and other features that you have to worry about. It’ll make watching all of your favorite shows and playing your favorite games easier.