Smartphone app can detect hidden camera lenses from reflections
Time-of-flight sensors built into some smartphones can be used to detect the telltale reflections from hidden camera lenses
Technology
3 December 2021
Surveillance cameras can keep us safe or invade our privacy, and improvements in miniaturisation mean they can now be hidden in almost any object. Researchers have developed a smartphone app that is claimed to detect such hidden cameras with 88.9 per cent accuracy.
Commercial devices to spot hidden cameras are available, but carrying a specific device for this purpose is inconvenient. Sriram Sami at the National University of Singapore and his colleagues hope to provide the same function via a standard smartphone.
The system …