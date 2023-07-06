SMArtX Enhances Investment Opportunities with the Integration of 15 New Investment Strategies

Blue Sky Asset Management, ST Capital, and Stansberry Asset Management Join the SMArtX TAMP Platform

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SMArtX Advisory Solutions (“SMArtX”), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform (‘TAMP’), today announced it has added 15 strategies to its managed accounts platform, with Blue Sky Asset Management, ST Capital, and Stansberry Asset Management joining the SMArtX model marketplace. The platform now features 1,232 strategies from 294 asset management firms.

Blue Sky Asset Management added 3 of its Genfolio model portfolios, designed for active multi-asset allocation exposure, and ST Capital added its mid-cap value model portfolio. Stansberry Asset Management added 7 strategies that collectively target a wide range of exposures across market capitalization and asset classes.

The SMArtX platform also welcomes 4 additional strategies from existing asset management firms Argent Capital Management, Miller/Howard Investments, Scarecrow, and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. These firms continue to deepen their presence on the platform as SMArtX continues to expand its scope within the managed accounts industry.

“Our priority has always been to empower investors with the tools and resources they need to make informed investment decisions,” remarked Evan Rapoport, the Founder and CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. “With this expansion, we are further democratizing access to innovative financial solutions, enabling our clients to stay ahead in an ever-evolving market.”

The full list of new strategies includes:

Argent Capital Management

SMID Cap Strategy

Blue Sky Asset Management

Genfolio Dynamic Asset Allocation



Genfolio Dynamic Asset Allocation Plus



Genfolio Dynamic Fixed Income

Miller/Howard Investments

Small Cap Dividend

Scarecrow

High 5

ST Capital

Mid Cap Value

Stansberry Asset Management (SAM)

All Weather



Cornerstone



Forever Portfolio



Gold



Income



Total Alpha



Venture Growth

T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.

International Disciplined Equity

SMArtX’s continued growth is driven by several applications of its technology: tailored UMA technology solutions delivered through APIs to meet the mandates of large enterprises and RIA platforms; custom platforms built to cater to hybrid broker-dealers; and an off-the-shelf TAMP offering for individual RIAs.

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning unified managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform (‘TAMP’). SMArtX’s API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking wider selection of investment product and ease of use, while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts. SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution. SMArtX is the managed account technology and TAMP platform of choice for multiple RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smartx-enhances-investment-opportunities-with-the-integration-of-15-new-investment-strategies-301870701.html

SOURCE SMArtX Advisory Solutions

