SML Acquires Sumzed AB

DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — SML , a worldwide leader in digital identification technology and solutions provider, has today announced that it has acquired Sweden-based retail customer experience platform provider, Sumzed AB . The acquisition expands SML RFID’s retail execution platform, Clarity®, and further grows the organization’s footprint in Northern Europe.

Founded in Alingsas and based in Gothenburg, Sweden, Sumzed now joins the company as part of SML Intelligent Inventory Solutions business led by Dean Frew, CTO and Senior VP of RFID Solutions at SML Group. The addition of Sumzed’s technology will enable SML RFID to expand its solution offering to the organization’s global customer base.

Sumzed’s interactive cloud-based platform combines Content Management Software, Hardware, and Event-Driven Integration to improve the effectiveness of existing store labor in order to elevate the in-store customer experience. Sumzed provides both non-RFID and RFID enabled solutions, including Price Checker, Point of Information, Fitting Room Support, Call for Assistance and Digital Signage.

“Bringing Sumzed into the SML family exemplifies our commitment to extending our leadership in New Era of retail operations by further expanding the suite of technology for our retail customers around the world,” said Dean Frew. “We have seen unprecedented adoption by retailers of our Item-Level RFID solutions and this acquisition enables SML to bring elevated customer experience technology and benefits more directly to our retail customers.”

Calle Skoglof, Founder of Sumzed, said: “We are delighted to be part of SML, a leader in retail RFID technology, who like us are working to improve the workflow and item-level information management in the physical store. Together we will be able to help our customers create a whole new dimension of shopping and brand engagement experience.”

For more information, visit www.sml.com/item-level-rfid/ and www.sumzed.com .

About SML

With a presence in over 30 countries, SML Group is the global end-to-end RFID and brand identification solutions provider, delivering proven results and rapid ROIs to brands in the new era of retailing. We offer innovative Inspire™ and EcoInspire™ labeling and packaging products, high-performance RFID tags and encoding services across industries. Our proprietary software Clarity® is the only item-level RFID solution that is engineered and deployment-proven for vertical retailers and brand owners with stores. As an invaluable partner of brands, SML is committed to developing tech-driven solutions that power brand transformation and prosperity. For details, please contact us.

