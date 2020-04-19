Smoke alert for Dianas Basin, Beaumaris and Scamander

news, local-news,

The Tasmania Fire Service has advised that a fuel reduction burn is underway at Crockers Arm Creek, St Helens. There’s no fire threat to communities and boundaries have been made safe but there might be some internal smoke overnight. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania Smoke from this fire could visible around Dianas Basin, Beaumaris and Scamander. IN OTHER NEWS: People with medical conditions are advised to have a personal plan for avoiding smoke from the burn. Travellers in the area should exercise caution if driving in smoke by turning on headlights and driving slowly.

