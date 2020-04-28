‘Smoke-Filled Zoom’: Handicapping Trump vs. Biden in the Middle of a Lockdown

TIM ALBERTA: Obviously, we care about the health implications of Covid-19, and we care about the economic implications. But we’re all in the political business. Jeff, why don’t you start: What do you think is the most immediate political implication that Covid-19 will have on the election?

JEFF ROE: I think the best thing that’s happened for Trump is that there’s going to be an evolution here as people slowly migrate from the health crisis to the economic crisis. In a survey this morning, 50 percent of Republicans now view this more through an economic lens than a health care lens. Independents are like 35–55, they’re behind, they care more about the health than the economics. And the Democrats are the last; they care about 70 percent health; 20 percent economics.

But as this clears, and as the health crisis subsides and this becomes an economic crisis, it’s a perfect storm for Trump, because now the central question of the campaign will be: Who can lead us back? Who can rebuild the economy? Before this, about 71 percent of the people said that the economy was great; a stunning 61 percent gave him credit. Even if you hated the guy building your house, your general contractor, but you lived in the house, you loved the house, and you had great experiences in the house, but then it burned to the ground—are you going to go with somebody that you know builds the house even if you don’t like him? Or are you going to go with somebody brand new, that’s untested? And so, I think for Trump this frames the election around, “I’m the one you can trust to bring us back.” It makes his old slogan new again.

BETH HANSEN: I understand the argument Jeff is making, but I would suggest that getting back out of this economic situation is going to be far more difficult than it was in, say, 2008, 2009. There’s going to be concerns about as you open up the economy are you going to have a new spike in [Covid-19-] cases? So, I’m not sure that we know right now whether or not things will begin to be trending for the better by the time November comes around. But to your overall question, Tim, I just keep thinking about Vice President Biden. He has completely fallen off the radar. And every single day President Trump has an opportunity to talk about what he and his team are doing; if you’re Vice President Biden, you are having trouble doing what is most important to you, which is energizing your base and getting them to understand what it is that you’re going to be able to do for the Democratic Party in the fall. They’re going to have to come up with new ways of getting their message out because all the things that they might have done before, whether it’s fundraise or rallies or press coverage, they are not able to do. And this hits Vice President Biden far harder right now than it does the president.

TIM ALBERTA: Danny, jump in there. You’ve talked in our previous conversations about a referendum election versus a choice election. Maybe the longer Joe Biden stays in his bunker, the better his chance to make this just a pure referendum on President Trump, who’s out in front of the cameras every single day.

DANNY DIAZ: I’m a firm believer that the less that people see about Joe Biden, the better it is for Joe Biden. This is a guy that almost every day trips over himself, whether he’s in his library or somewhere else. And from my perspective, I think if this race is a race about Trump to some degree, that’s a pretty good day for Joe Biden. And it’s kind of being exemplified right now: It’s about the president every day behind the rostrum, talking about the coronavirus, and to Beth’s point, Biden’s kind of off the grid. And it’s helping him. If you look at polling the last three or four weeks, it’s been beneficial to him.

TIM ALBERTA: Terry, with people going into lockdown, all of these small businesses closing, Congress appropriating historic amounts of money—there are going to be political aftershock from this. We just don’t know what they are yet. What does your gut tell you?

TERRY SULLIVAN: The list of unknown unknowns is exhausting. Hell, none of us know what next month looks like, much less, what—190 days until the election? So, I think it’s very hard to predict anything. I agree with what Danny said that, look, less Joe Biden is a good thing for Joe Biden. I mean, Trump wanted to be out there decimating him right now and defining him and he’s not able to do that. And it’s something that Trump is very good at, is defining his opponents and then baiting them into making mistakes. He can’t do that right now. And so, that’s an advantage to Biden. I think that, to Jeff’s point, if your house burns down, do you go back to the same person? I think that voters would be upset that the contractor didn’t make their house fireproof and—there’s a lot of irrational stuff. Your house burns to the ground, you’re not thinking rationally. Right now, I don’t know that voters are thinking through this in a logical, rational way, and so I think that they’re not necessarily going to go back to Trump because he presided over it. And the economy is still going to suck by the time we get to the election, even if he’s done amazing things, it’s still not going to be where it was two months ago. And that’s a problem for him.

BETH HANSEN: Danny and Terry, I would argue, though, that the vice president is going to need intensity. He is going to need what Hillary Clinton lacked four years ago: intensity. And most of that intensity will be the referendum on the incumbent, and they certainly have their story there. But I think voters are smarter than just to think, “I will go with somebody I know nothing about, or little about, against an incumbent.” It’s largely a referendum on the incumbent, but I just think [Biden] has got to be able to drive up that intensity and he can’t do it if people can’t see him.

DANNY DIAZ: Well, I agree with you on that front, and polling clearly shows an intensity gap for Biden. Right now, the crisis and the management of the crisis leads me to believe as of today that it’s more of a referendum, less a choice. But to Terry’s point, because [Trump] is not able to get in the ring and punch and counterpunch like he normally would, and use a $200 million cash advantage, right now those dynamics are a negative to the president.

TERRY SULLIVAN: I’m not saying that less Joe Biden in October is a good thing, but right now—I mean, this is a long time to not step on himself. And so, I think this is giving him a chance for a reset, consolidate his base, to act like he’s going to be more of a communist like Bernie. I mean, he’s able to do those things now kind of under the radar without getting pounded by the president every single day. And so, that’s given him a breather.

TIM ALBERTA: Jeff, if you were in charge of running a campaign that’s essentially off the grid, at least for a little while, how are you using this time? And what are the advantages and disadvantages to Biden being off the grid?

JEFF ROE: It’s a huge opportunity for him, in my opinion. He is a damaged vessel. In Democrats’ minds he was the best vessel for them—he had been vetted the most, there was the most known about him, they were convinced that a moderate needed to be the nominee over a riskier choice. And it’s almost a perfect storm: He lost three states, he won one state, and then the entire apparatus fell in behind him. And then he gets through the tough part of the campaign, spending no money, no staff, no nothing—and then he goes underground, and he goes into his basement and he hangs out. It’s a perfect opportunity for him. Trump against Trump is much worse for us than Trump against Biden.

What I’d be doing now is not taking the bait if I’m running this campaign. I’m just going to stay there, consolidate the left. He’s got a decision to make. There’s two schools of thought in presidential politics. I openly subscribe to one of them. You either believe that you win with the middle or you believe that you motivate your base. And when you’re running against an incumbent president, almost always they have a defined electorate, so they motivate their base. Biden has a choice to make. We’re going to see what kind of campaign they’re going to run. And right now, I would be knife-fighting in the campaign to make sure that my side won out. And it’s all going to be defined by the selection of a vice presidential candidate. I think that all of his instincts and all of his senior team, long-term folks, are all centrist campaigners. The new folks, they are simply about the base—crank and turn out the base. It’s the difference between a Stacey Abrams or an Amy Klobuchar.



