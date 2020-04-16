Smriti Khanna, Gautam Gupta welcome baby girl amid lockdown: ‘Our princess has arrived’. See first pic

Actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta become proud parents to a baby girl. The child was born on April 15, amid nationwide lockdown.

Taking to Instagram and sharing the first picture with her daughter, Smriti wrote on Instagram: “Our princess has arrived 15.04.2020.” Many celebrities congratulated the couple; Dia Mirza wrote: “Oh YAYYYYYYYY SO SO SO HAPPY!!! This is the best news. Can’t wait to meet our little angel” while Mouni Roy said: “Heartiest congratulations all my love and blessings to the lil one.” Angrezi Medium actor Radhika Madan said: “Whaaaaat!!!congratulations you guys!!!!!” while actor Ruslaan Mumtaz said: “Hey, such great news. congratulations so happy for you guys @smriti_khanna.”

On Gautam’s birthday a couple of days back, an emotional Smriti had written on Intagram: “Happy birthday to my most precious gem, the light of my world and my forever love. If I did anything right in my life it was when I gave my heart to you.”

Also read: Actor Vijay worried for stranded son in Canada amid lockdown: Report

“Of all years this is the one we should celebrate the most. Sure it might not be the kind of birthday you would have wished for, spending it in quarantine, but it is one we will remember. One that we will not take for granted. I’m so grateful that your love is mine and our lives are woven together and I feel incredibly blessed to be your wife,” she had continued.

The couple worked in the TV serial Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi and later got married in 2017.

Follow @htshowbiz for more