Smriti Khanna shares pre and post-pregnancy collage; says, ‘Amazed at what the human body can do’ | Bollywood Life

Smriti Khanna recently became a new mother, having welcomed her daughter with husband and fellow TV actor, Gautam Gupta, a little over a week ago. And while most women, including actresses, find it quite difficult to shed the excess weight gained after pregnancy, the Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 actress has managed to do so with hardly breaking a sweat, and you’ll be left gobsmacked to see her transformation in just a week’s time. Also Read – Rithvik Dhanjani-Asha Negi, Puja Banerjee, Bigg Boss 13 — here are the TV newsmakers of the week

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Smriti Khanna shared a collage of herself pre and post pregnancy, and her metamorphosis in seven days flat is truly jaw-dropping. Aptly highlighting how unbelievable our bodies can be, the actress captioned her post: “Amazed at what the human body can do!! 1st pic was taken one week before I gave birth. Second pic, a week after I gave birth. My inbox is flooded with questions from new moms and moms-to-be. I’ll try and make a video soon answering all of them. Thank you for so much love and blessings for our little one #postpartum #postpartumtransformation #newmom #mombod.” Check out the picture below: Also Read – Good News: Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta blessed with a baby girl — view pic

Also Read – Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi actress Smriti Khanna pens a beautiful birthday wish for beau Gautam Gupta — view post

Earlier, Smriti had also shared the news of her daughter’s arrival on Instagram with the post: “Our princess has arrived 15.04.2020.” Several celebrities had showered the post with love. Dia Mirza had written: “Oh YAYYYYYYYY SO SO SO HAPPY!!! This is the best news. Can’t wait to meet our little angel” while Mouni Roy commented: “Heartiest congratulations all my love and blessings to the lil one.” Check it out below:

Well, we, too, are glad to see you back in shape so soon, Smriti.

