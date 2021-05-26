Snag a refurbished iPad Pro on sale for a whopping 68% off

Products featured here are selected by our partners at StackCommerce.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

TL;DR: As of May 24, get a refurbished 9.7-inch iPad Pro for only $279.99 — a 68% discount.

Tablets are a versatile tool that perfectly fit the bill if you love working or binge-watching on the go. At the same time, there’s no reason to go to the Apple store and buy one brand new. We’re putting this refurbished 9.7-inch iPad Pro on your radar as it’s nearly 70% off for a limited time.

This sleek tablet is a powerful tool that will make getting tasks done and going through your Netflix queue an absolute breeze. The 9.7-inch retina display is guaranteed to take your entertainment to the next level. Plus, you’ll be able to capture stunning photos with a built-in 12 MP iSight camera.

Additionally, this 2016 version has a variety of standout features that make it a solid purchase, like dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, dual microphones, 32GB of onboard storage, and two sets of stereo speakers. On top of that, it’s powered by a 27.5Whr Li-Poly battery that provides up to 10 hours of streaming and surfing the Internet on a single charge.

You won’t have to worry about the word refurbished either. Beyond light scuffing and minor cosmetic imperfections, this iPad is ready to work like new. Scroll ahead for a detailed video of what this specific model entails.

If you’re looking for a tool to get things done on the go, but don’t want to go overboard, the 9.7-inch iPad Pro is a great choice. Regularly, this iPad would sell for $899, but you can take advantage of a significant 68% discount for a limited time and pay just $279.99. It even comes equipped with a MagSafe charger and black snap-on case to keep it protected.