Snag a refurbished iPad Pro on sale for a whopping 68% off
May 26, 2021

Products featured here are selected by our partners at StackCommerce.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

Draw, take notes, and more on the stunning Retina display.
Image: Apple

By StackCommerceMashable Shopping

TL;DR: As of May 24, get a refurbished 9.7-inch iPad Pro for only $279.99 — a 68% discount.

Tablets are a versatile tool that perfectly fit the bill if you love working or binge-watching on the go. At the same time, there’s no reason to go to the Apple store and buy one brand new. We’re putting this refurbished 9.7-inch iPad Pro on your radar as it’s nearly 70% off for a limited time. 

This sleek tablet is a powerful tool that will make getting tasks done and going through your Netflix queue an absolute breeze. The 9.7-inch retina display is guaranteed to take your entertainment to the next level. Plus, you’ll be able to capture stunning photos with a built-in 12 MP iSight camera.

Additionally, this 2016 version has a variety of standout features that make it a solid purchase, like dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, dual microphones, 32GB of onboard storage, and two sets of stereo speakers. On top of that, it’s powered by a 27.5Whr Li-Poly battery that provides up to 10 hours of streaming and surfing the Internet on a single charge. 

You won’t have to worry about the word refurbished either. Beyond light scuffing and minor cosmetic imperfections, this iPad is ready to work like new. Scroll ahead for a detailed video of what this specific model entails. 

If you’re looking for a tool to get things done on the go, but don’t want to go overboard, the 9.7-inch iPad Pro is a great choice. Regularly, this iPad would sell for $899, but you can take advantage of a significant 68% discount for a limited time and pay just $279.99. It even comes equipped with a MagSafe charger and black snap-on case to keep it protected.

