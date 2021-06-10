Snag yourself a refurbished iPad for under $375

Products featured here are selected by our partners at StackCommerce.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

TL;DR: As of June 9, grab this refurbished fifth-generation 128GB iPad for only $369.99.

Looking for a way to bring your work responsibilities with you on the go this summer? Maybe it’s time you finally pull the trigger and snag yourself an iPad.

This refurbished iPad from 2017 will help you accomplish your various work tasks with speed and efficiency without breaking the bank. Sporting a full-sized 9.7-inch LED-backlit Retina display, the fifth-generation iPad lets you view your files and documents, surf the web, stream videos, play games, and so much more.

Thanks to Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, you can connect a keyboard and mouse to this iPad and make remote work even more efficient. As long as you have a WiFi connection, you can do practically anything from anywhere — a campsite, hotel, airplane, car, etc. — with ease.

For a limited time, you can snag this refurbished iPad for only $369.99 (regularly $429). The renewal process involves functionality testing, cleaning, inspection, and repackaging, so you can be sure this iPad is certified to work incredibly well. Plus, there are no visible cosmetic imperfections. It ships with a charger and a minimum 90-day warranty as well.