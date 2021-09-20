Latest News
Snake-like robot could explore Saturn’s icy moon Enceladus
September 20, 2021

Snake-like robot could explore Saturn’s icy moon Enceladus

By Matthew Sparkes

The robot is made from screws and joints

ARCLab

A snake-like robot made of giant screws and flexible joints that can travel across hard or loose surfaces and worm into tiny spaces such as tubes and tunnels may be key to exploring the interior of Saturn’s icy moon Enceladus.

While wheels or legs can traverse flat ground more efficiently, snake-like robots have several advantages. They can conform to tight bends and their small cross section allows them to fit through narrow spaces that would block other robot designs.

The ARCSnake is …

