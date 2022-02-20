Snapchat will start letting you change your username, but there’s a catch

Ever wished you could change your Snapchat username? Wish granted.

According to The Verge, Snapchat will start letting users change their usernames in an update that should arrive globally on February 23. The feature will be available on both iOS and Android.

Once the feature goes live, you’ll be able to change your username by tapping the Bitmoji icon in the top right corner, then tap the gear icon, choose “Username” and select “Change username.” If you choose to do so, only your username will be changed; your contacts, memories, and other account details will stay as they were.

There’s a catch, though: You’ll only be able to change your username once per year. Also, you won’t be able to choose a username that any Snapchat user (including you) has used in the past. Consequently, this means that, once you change your username, your old username will stay off limits to everyone forever. Choose wisely.

Interestingly, Snapchat’s own Support page doesn’t reflect the news yet. The page still says that users cannot change their username once they’ve chosen it, citing “security reasons.”