‘SNL’ mocks Ginni Thomas and her ‘completely normal texts’ to overturn 2020 election

Saturday Night Live completely and utterly mocked Ginni Thomas and her text messages to Mark Meadows — yep, those “completely normal” ones.

The comedy show ran the skit following reports that Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, had traded text messages with then-White House chief of staff Meadows, urging an overturn of the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Portrayed with characteristic comedic flair by Kenan Thompson and Kate McKinnon, Clarence and Ginni Thomas appeared as just “two friends of ours handling their own little controversy this week” on the show’s cold open, a Fox and Friends skit. Mikey Day played Fox’s Brian Kilmeade, with Heidi Gardner as Ainsley Earhardt, and Alex Moffat as Steve Doocy.

“Ginni, the left is currently losing their minds over a couple of completely normal texts you sent to your pal Mark Meadows on Jan. 6. Is that right?” Day as Kilmeade asks. “It sure is,” McKinnon as Thomas replied.

“Now they want the honorable justice to recuse himself. You’re allowed to speak your mind,” asked Moffat as Doocy.

“I don’t want any trouble. I take my duty as the Yoko Ono of the Supreme Court very seriously,” McKinnon’s Thomas responded. “All I want is a tidal wave of biblical vengeance to wash away the Biden crime family all the way to Gitmo, and then we release the Kraken.” Yep, there’s that far right favored catchphrase for unfounded conspiracy theories.