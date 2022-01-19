‘SNL’ one-ups Peacock’s ‘Fresh Prince’ reboot with a pitch for a gritty, gun-toting ‘Urkel’

Excited for Bel-Air, Peacock’s serious-minded reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air? You ain’t seen nothing yet.

The streaming service’s next “here’s a beloved ’90s sitcom turned on its head” act is Urkel, a reimagining of the Family Matters universe (it’s a universe, deal with it) in which next-door nerd Steve Urkel (Chris Redd) becomes a gun-toting, tough-talking foil to Carl Winslow’s (Kenan Thompson) beaten down Chicago street cop.

This is a parody trailer. Urkel won’t be real, shouldn’t be real. But watching this, you can almost see how, in a world where Bel-Air (which admittedly looks like a wild ride) exists, it fully could be real.