Snooki, JWoww, And Deena Were Booed At Angelina’s Wedding And The Drama Is Just…Wow
“I will never film with her again.”
It’s no secret that everyone has had drama with Angelina on Jersey Shore.
She had beef with Snooki.
Usually, Deena and Angelina got along, but bickered every now and then.
Still, Angelina had them all as bridesmaids in her wedding, which will be shown in the show when the show returns on May 28.
During the reception, the three girls are called up by the DJ to give a speech. And all of a sudden, you just hear boos from the crowd. Yikes.
Angelina seemed to be visibly pissed. “That was so fucked up,” she yelled.
“Are you fucking kidding me?” JWoww said, crying. “I’m so fucking mortified.”
And Deena said it was intentional. “She’s happy her entire fucking crowd booed us. I will never film with her again.”
Meanwhile, Snooki was just like this — in shock:
Jeez. Can you imagine getting booed at someone’s wedding? Or, can you imagine having your bridesmaids booed at your own wedding? What an awkward, awful situation.
