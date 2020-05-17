Snoop Dogg uses ‘Frozen’ to encourage people to ‘let it go’ — and Idina Menzel responds
“I had to come sit in my car and listen to this sh– man,” the rapper said in the video.
But the music coming out of his stereo wasn’t the latest rap hit or one of his own tracks from back in the day. It was “Let It Go” from Disney’s “Frozen.”
“I’m just sitting in my car listening to ‘Let It Go,'” Snoop Dogg said as he bopped his head along to the melody.
“Let it go. We’ll be outside soon,” he told his fans.
Snoop Dogg’s unexpectedly wholesome video blew up on social media, racking up more than 1 million views and garnering various reactions on Twitter.
Idina Menzel, the actress who voiced Elsa in the movie and sang “Let It Go,” even joined in. She responded to Snoop Dogg on Thursday by jamming out to his track “Drop It Like It’s Hot.”
“We’re all going to get out of this soon,” Menzel said while grooving along to the rapper’s 2004 hit. “Like you said, Snoop, we can all just drop it like it’s hot.”