Snoring too much? Try this game-changing mouthpiece for nearly 40% off.

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: Snore no more with the VitalSleep 5-Piece Snoring Bundle, on sale for just $77.99 as of Sept. 16 — that’s a 39% discount.

If you’re a snorer, there’s no doubt you’re aware of it. Besides the folks who constantly complain about it, you’ve likely noticed a decline in your sleep quality. Fortunately, whether you only snore on occasion (from allergies, when you’re sick, etc.) or it’s a daily battle, there are ways to curb the annoying habit. You just have to know where to look.

With the VitalSleep Snoring Bundle, you’ll get everything you need to breathe clearer and easier throughout the night. Plus, this kit comes with a few extras that will make sleeping an overall more positive experience for you. First, it contains the patented anti-snoring mouthpiece. The accu-adjust system featured in this mouthpiece allows for individualized jaw placement of up to 8mm. It’s completely molded for a personalized fit, and it’s even made of medical-grade, FDA-cleared hypoallergenic materials. You can mold it to fit your teeth right when it arrives in the mail; there’s no need to make an appointment at an office or mail something back in. They’ve undergone strict biocompatibility and toxicology testing, so you’re not putting anything into your body that shouldn’t be there.

The rest of this kit contains essential items to help you sleep soundly, including a bottle of mouthpiece cleaner to keep your new sleeping tray clean and sanitary, earplugs, and a contoured sleep mask. If you live in a big city, earplugs and a sleep mask are life-saving. They’ll help you get a few extra hours of shut-eye once the light of dawn cracks through your windows and the car alarms start their serenade.

Normally this five-piece anti-snoring system from VitalSleep retails for $129, but for a limited time, you can slash 39% off and take it home for just $77.99.