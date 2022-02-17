SO.DA AND SNAPCHAT BEGIN NEW CONTENT PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA

so.da Originals Baking Therapy, Made You Look, Go Here Meet Her and More Lifestyle and Entertainment Series to Launch on Snapchat’s Discover

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2022 /CNW/ – so.da , Corus Entertainment’s award-winning and fast-growing social digital agency, announced today a collaborative original content partnership with Snapchat in Canada, where the platform currently reaches over 10 million Canadians. so.da will provide original, short form content for Snapchat’s Discover. Like all shows on Snapchat, each episode is vertical full-screen and averages three to five minutes in length.

“Last year so.da saw over four billion views across its original content portfolio, with the highest engagement from Canada’s younger demographics including Millennials and Gen Z,” said Dervla Kelly, Senior Vice President, Marketing & so.da, Corus Entertainment. “We’re excited to extend our reach through Snapchat, tapping into their highly engaged, mobile-first audience with our original content series across key categories such as food, fashion, home, and design.”

Snapchat’s Discover now features a collection of so.da’s original lifestyle series including Baking Therapy, a therapeutic instructional series, and This is How She Does It, an aspirational look at women with different lifestyles. Other so.da originals launching on the platform next month include Made You Look, a fashion-forward look at today’s trends, and Go Here Meet Her, a series profiling entrepreneurs and the businesses they run. The partnership also welcomes ET Canada – Entertainment Bite , a daily dose of entertainment news dished out in bite-sized pieces for users to digest the best in entertainment news in the shortest amount of time. As part of the ongoing partnership, so.da will continue to provide Snapchat with new and returning short form series and tailor-made content produced for its users and customized for its platform.

“We’re inspired by Corus’ creativity and passion for storytelling and we’re thrilled to offer so.da’s original content to Snapchat’s Canadian community,” said Matt McGowan, General Manager, Canada at Snap Inc. “Snapchat offers brands one of the most effective ways to engage with a large, growing, unique and unduplicated Millennial and Gen Z audience, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration with Corus to bring entertaining, easily digestible and informative content to Snapchat’s Discover.”

so.da continues to dominate in the space of original, creator-led content driven by in-depth research, insights on audience behaviours, trend data, and ongoing testing and optimization learnings from its vast portfolio of brands. The agency’s partnership with Snapchat marks the fifth social platform to join forces with so.da for content production following partnerships with TikTok, Pinterest, Facebook, and the highly successful Twitter Originals Fueled by so.da. Launched in 2018, Twitter Originals Fueled by so.da has executed nine premium programs with some of Canada’s top brands including #PowerUp with Samsung Canada (winner of two Digiday Awards), #DestinationDishes with CIBC, #BestNightIn with Stella Artois, and #ShopSmallStories with Amex Canada. The programs achieved massive reach and awareness, averaging over 50 million views per series, while driving lower funnel metrics for clients across the board.

For more information on so.da and its services, visit www.sodashop.ca .

About so.da

so.da is a full-service, specialized social digital agency offering strategy, community management, content production, analytics and social listening, talent and influencer integration. In addition to managing Corus’ vast portfolio of brands in the social space, including Food Network Canada, HGTV Canada, Global TV, Slice and W Network, so.da works with many of Canada’s leading brands to support their social strategy and content production. The agency’s deep understanding of the space has led to above average engagement rates, watch times and lower CPEs. Last year alone, so.da content was viewed over four billion times. www.sodashop.ca

SOURCE so.da

