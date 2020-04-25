Sobhita Dhulipala issues lengthy clarification after being accused of lying about her self-shot magazine cover | Bollywood Life

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala recently found herself in the eye of a storm after being accused of lying about clicking her images for a magazine cover by herself. The clarification arrives after a series of her BTS images for Cosmopolitan magazine surfaced online, shared by a popular meme handle on Instagram. The fingers started being pointed at the actress after one of the images showed a man clicking one of Sobhita’s pictures, in which she’s standing against a wall. Check it out below: Also Read – BL Awards 2020: Dia Mirza, Sakshi Tanwar, Kirti Kulhari – VOTE for the Best Actress in a Web Series

Also Read – The Body movie review: Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor help this see-saw remake stay afloat

Sobhita Dhulipala has now issued a lengthy clarification, standing by her claim that she not only did her own hair and makeup, but had also clicked her images, with the help of her phone’s self-timer, and the main in the frame is merely a person who was kind enough to help her shoot a few pictures after seeing what she was trying to do. Read her entire post below: Also Read – Ghost Stories Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Sobhita Dhulipala come together for an eerie experience

“Quite a few people have written to me about the image I last posted. It is upsetting and I am little taken aback by how urgently many have jumped to unkind conclusions, this is also a moment for me to learn something deeper. I stand by the flow of events I’m sharing with complete transparency:

1. I style myself, go to the terrace with a coffee mug and a couple of tools to prop up my phone to take pictures.

2. There are people on the terrace and one kind gentleman upon learning that I’m trying to shoot my pictures, offers help.

3. After he graciously shoots a few pictures in the frame I wanted, I thank him and we depart.

Neither was the picture shot by him used by Cosmopolitan (It doesn’t belong with the magazine’s mandate) nor am I anything but proud of this wonderful collaboration with the magazine. I only posted it along with the official ones because I like it. I recognise that I should have altered the caption text to mention that the second image was not part of the magazine shoot. I wish I had a more exciting, dramatic story but alas, truth often wears plain robes! Stay home and stay safe.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Sobhita Dhulipala’s clarification. Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life

Predict the Winner at BollywoodLife.com Awards 2020 and WIN exciting prizes

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.