Socceroo striker Adam Taggart makes goalscoring return in Korea

Last season’s K-League top scorer Adam Taggart has wasted no time finding the back of the net as his team Suwon Bluewings prepares for the new campaign to get under way.

While most of his Socceroos teammates kick their heels with leagues suspended across the globe, Taggart took to the field on Saturday as Bluewings faced Seoul E-Land in a pre-season friendly.

The Australian notched the only goal of the game in the 10th minute in what was Suwon’s first match for seven weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suwon’s last competitive fixture was a 2-1 loss to Malaysia’s Johor Darul Ta’zim in the Asian Champions League on March 3.

Taggart will be eager to keep up the same form that led to him winning last season’s golden boot award in the K-League as Suwon qualified for the Asian Champions League on the back of his 20 goals.

2️⃣0️⃣ goals in 33 appearances! Adam Taggart becomes first Australian to win K-League Golden Boot. pic.twitter.com/NRGxoSYcA2 — AFC (@theafcdotcom) December 4, 2019

That hot run was enough to force his way into Graham Arnold’s Socceroos setup after five years away from the national team, going on to score in World Cup qualifiers against Taiwan and Jordan.

The K-League is due to get under way on May 8 after its start was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic – likely to be one of the first professional sporting competitions to restart in the virus’s wake.

Teams in the 12-club competition will play 27 matches, down from 38, with the bottom-placed side being relegated to the second-tier K-League 2.

Early season matches will be played behind closed doors, with social distancing guidelines still being enforced in South Korea despite an easing of the pandemic’s impact in the east Asian nation, in which 242 people have died from the virus.

Suwon kicks off the 2020 season away at Jeonbuk Motors in the opening match of the competition.

Taggart is one of five Australians playing in Korea.

Ex-Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory midfielder Terry Antonis is also at Suwon while Jason Davidson plays at Ulsan Hyundai, Rashid Mahazi is at Incheon United and former Sydney FC star Brandon O’Neill joined Pohang Steelers in January.

