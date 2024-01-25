Social Commerce Sector in South Africa Poised for Robust Growth, 2023 Report with Forecasts to 2028

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The “South Africa Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook – 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics – Q2 2023 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The latest industry report showcasing a comprehensive analysis of the South African social commerce market has been published, highlighting significant growth and opportunities within this emerging sector. With over 50 key performance indicators (KPIs), the future growth dynamics databook offers an extensive overview of trends, operational KPIs, retail product dynamics, and consumer demographics through the second quarter of 2023.

The data-driven approach of the databook outlines the expected surge in the social commerce industry in South Africa, with projections showing a remarkable 60.6% rise to reach a market value of US$1.40 billion in 2023. This momentum is anticipated to continue, with forecasted compound annual growth rates (CAGR) of 47.6% from 2023 to 2028, taking the social commerce gross merchandise value (GMV) to an estimated US$9.86 billion by 2028.

In-depth Market Assessment

The databook provides an analytic roadmap for understanding the market dynamics of social commerce in South Africa, delivering precise insights into the sector’s size, forecast, and market shares. The research is grounded in industry best practices, utilizing a proprietary analytics platform to enhance the visibility of potential business and investment opportunities.

Detailed Scope and Insights

The report breaks down numerous aspects of the South African social commerce market, including:

Comprehensive market size and growth dynamics, benchmarked against KPIs from 2019 to 2028.

A segment-wise analysis that covers retail product categories such as Clothing & Footwear, Beauty and Personal Care, Food & Grocery, and more.

An examination of end-use segments across B2B, B2C, and C2C verticals.

Device-based insights focusing on market sizes for mobile and desktop platforms.

Analysis based on location, comparing data from domestic, cross-border, and city tier distinctions.

Examination of payment methods, including digital wallets, bank transfers, card payments, and cash transactions.

Platform-based market differentiation, including video commerce, social network-led commerce, and group buying.

Diving further into consumer behavior, the databook offers a detailed breakdown demographically, enabling a granular understanding of market dynamics shaped by age, income level, and gender.

Strategic Market Engagement

With this report, stakeholders are afforded a nuanced look into the evolving market terrain, empowering them to develop informed, market-specific strategies. The databook’s insights into end-use sectors help prioritize market dynamics and address specific opportunities within the social commerce industry. Entities can leverage this in-depth analysis to navigate market-specific trends, drivers, and potential risks effectively.

This pivotal industry databook provides businesses, investors, and market analysts with the required tools to forecast trends, identify market growth segments, and formulate strategies bespoke to the burgeoning social commerce sector in South Africa.

The South African digital commerce landscape is undergoing a transformative phase, and with the insights provided in this databook, market participants are better positioned to capitalize on the opportunities presented by social commerce growth trajectories.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6xqsrt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/social-commerce-sector-in-south-africa-poised-for-robust-growth-2023-report-with-forecasts-to-2028-302044690.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

