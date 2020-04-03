Social Distancing Guide: 5 ways to avoid getting bored in your relationship during lockdown

During the current lockdown scenario amidst the coronavirus crisis, it’s easy to get into a rut and forget about having fun once you’ve been in a relationship for some time. You end up doing the same thing day after day with your partner. Of course, to maintain the same spark you felt at the beginning of your relationship isn’t easy. After all, when you can’t go out anywhere, being cooped up within the confines of the four walls of your house can get difficult.

We’re not saying that you’ve got bored of your partner, but eventually things might get there if you don’t make an effort. A mature relationship is important, but so is enjoying it. So here are a list of things you can do to keep the romance going and also be of support to each other.

Watching movies of different genres

The one big support system we do have when trapped in the house comes in the form of Netflix, Amazon and Other OTT platforms. There are a whole world of movies and series that you might have missed out on before due to your busy schedules. Now is the time to make up for them!

Decide on a bunch of movies you want to watch together, whether it be drama, comedy, action or scary- and make the most of this time.

Cook for each other

The healthiest and safest option right now is to cook yourselves. Try avoid ordering from outside, or even calling your cook over because you may put yourself at more of a risk. So this is the ideal time to cook different meals for your partner, and especially, cook together. Maybe you aren’t the best chef, but atleast you can cut the vegetables and help in the preparation of food items, while your partner gives the final touches to the dishes!

Be verbal about your love

After a certain point of time, we forget to say certain important things to one another which at the start of the relationship would have taken place naturally. From time to time, it’s important to verbalise your feelings for one another.

Get flirty

In the beginning of your relationship, all those flirtatious messages instilled a sense of excitement- which is what might be missing right now. You need to remember all those things you did at the beginning and repeat!

So what if she’s only in the other room, send some romantic messages or quirky messages and see what happens!

What is boring to you?

Each person has a different idea of what is boring for them. What you need to do is identify what is boring for you and what is boring for your partner. Of course, there could be instances where what your partner likes could be boring for you and vice versa. In that case a balance of activities needs to be worked out, so that both partners are happy. At this time it could be working on some puzzles, seeing ‘how-to videos’ on YouTube.

