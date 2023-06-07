Social Media Analytics Market size to grow by USD 7,260.33 million from 2022 to 2027, Growth opportunities led by Agorapulse SAS and Adobe Inc. – Technavio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The latest report on the social media analytics market is estimated to register an incremental growth of USD 7,260.33 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 23.29% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The growing use of social media analytics to improve brand loyalty is notably driving market growth. Brands and customers can communicate with one another through social media analytical tools and boost brand loyalty through promotions on various social media platforms. These resources also help in understanding consumer behavior. Also, according to an estimation, 32% of global customers take product information, reviews, and suggestions through social media platforms before making a purchase. Furthermore, in developed countries, such as the UK and the US, around 50% of the population relies on social media platforms for making purchases. Hence, such factors boost market growth during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Social Media Analytics Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Social Media Analytics Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Agorapulse SAS, Adobe Inc., Brand24 Global Inc., Cision US Inc., Digimind, GoodData Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Khoros LLC, Meltwater NV, NetBase Solutions Inc., Oracle Corp., Reputation Group of Companies, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Simplify360, Sprout Social Inc., Talkwalker Sarl, MetaQuotes Ltd., and Big Propeller LLC are among some of the major market participants.

Vendor Offerings

Agorapulse SAS – The company offers social media analytics such as social media reports, sentiment analysis, third-party cookies, and engagement analysis.

The company offers social media analytics such as social media reports, sentiment analysis, third-party cookies, and engagement analysis. Adobe Inc. – The company offers social media analytics such as Adobe campaigns, adobe audience manager, adobe experience manager, and customer acquisition.

The company offers social media analytics such as Adobe campaigns, adobe audience manager, adobe experience manager, and customer acquisition. Digimind – The company offers social media analytics such as Cision’s social media listening and monitoring and analysis.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Access to 17000+ research report subscriptions – buy now!

Social Media Analytics Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Trends

Increasing demand for online security is the key trend influencing the market. Social media sites store personal information that could be exploited. So, online security is a concern for both users and major corporations. However, Snapchat is a popular online photo-sharing service because of its safe and private conversations. For instance, in 2015, Ashley Madison, which is a discrete dating website, was hacked by a hacker group called The Impact Team that condemned the morals of the company and demanded the shutdown of the site. Since the company did not comply, the hackers released the private information of more than 30 million users. Thus, data leaks have increased the demand for online security. Hence, social media analytics helps social media platforms in performing a close analysis of the data.

Significant Challenges

The tedious task of deciphering unstructured data is the major challenge for market growth. Social media analytical tools help users analyze and monitor the popularity of their web pages by processing vast amounts of unstructured data. Organizations in several industries carry out research and invest in tools, such as social media analytics, to extract meaning from this data and drive strategic business decisions. As a result of the growing adoption of the Internet and social media sites, there has been an explosion of companies trying to mine value from the overwhelming amount of data present on these social media sites in the form of posts, emails, /images, product reviews, and others. Hence, such factors may have a negative impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

For more details understanding of Market Dynamics download Sample reports

Social Media Analytics Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Social Media Analytics Market is segmented as below:

Application

Sales And Marketing Management



Customer Experience Management



Competitive Intelligence



Risk Management



Public Safety And Law Enforcement

End-user

Retail



Government



Media And Entertainment



Travel



Others

Deployment

On-premise



Cloud

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth of the sales and marketing management segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Consumer reviews and feedback help in sales and marketing management. The analytics tools provide meaningful insights into the marketing techniques adopted by end users. Thus, SMA helps companies to increase sales by optimizing their marketing techniques. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic data (2017 to 2021) & forecast (2023-2027) – Download a Sample Report

Social Media Analytics Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist social media analytics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the social media analytics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the social media analytics market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of social media analytics market, vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The social media management software market size is expected to increase by USD 22.6 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.25%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the social media management software market segmentation by deployment (cloud-based and on-premises) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The growing need to manage social media accounts efficiently is a key factor driving the global social media management software market growth.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market size is expected to increase by USD 3.66 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 26.93%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market segmentation by application (predictive risk management, consumer experience management, and sales and marketing) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for data integration and visual analytics is a major factor driving the global artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market share growth.

Social Media Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.29% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7,260.33 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 22.69 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agorapulse SAS, Adobe Inc., Brand24 Global Inc., Cision US Inc., Digimind, GoodData Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Khoros LLC, Meltwater NV, NetBase Solutions Inc., Oracle Corp., Reputation Group of Companies, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Simplify360, Sprout Social Inc., Talkwalker Sarl, MetaQuotes Ltd., and Big Propeller LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 11: Parent market



Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 14: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global social media analytics market 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global social media analytics market 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End User Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – End User Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 23: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.6 Country Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 24: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 25: Five forces analysis – Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 26: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 27: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 28: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 29: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 30: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 31: Chart on Market condition – Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 32: Chart on Application – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Application – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 34: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Sales and marketing management – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 36: Chart on Sales and marketing management – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Sales and marketing management – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Sales and marketing management – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Sales and marketing management – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Customer experience management – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 40: Chart on Customer experience management – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Customer experience management – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Customer experience management – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Customer experience management – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Competitive intelligence – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 44: Chart on Competitive intelligence – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Competitive intelligence – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Competitive intelligence – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Competitive intelligence – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Risk management – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Risk management – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Risk management – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Risk management – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Risk management – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Public safety and law enforcement – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Public safety and law enforcement – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Public safety and law enforcement – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Public safety and law enforcement – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Public safety and law enforcement – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 57: Chart on End-user – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on End-user – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 59: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Retail – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on Retail – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Retail – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Chart on Retail – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Retail – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Government – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on Government – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Government – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Chart on Government – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Government – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Media and entertainment – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on Media and entertainment – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Media and entertainment – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on Media and entertainment – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Media and entertainment – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Travel – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on Travel – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Travel – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on Travel – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Travel – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on Others – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Others – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 81: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Market Segmentation by Deployment

8.1 Market segments

Exhibit 82: Chart on Deployment – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on Deployment – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 84: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 85: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

8.3 On-premise – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 86: Chart on On-premise – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on On-premise – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on On-premise – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on On-premise – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Cloud – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 90: Chart on Cloud – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on Cloud – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Chart on Cloud – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on Cloud – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 95: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

10 Geographic Landscape

10.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 96: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 97: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

10.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 98: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 99: Data Table on Geographic comparison

10.3 North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 100: Chart on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.4 APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 104: Chart on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Data Table on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Chart on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 107: Data Table on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.5 Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 108: Chart on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Chart on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.6 South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 112: Chart on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Data Table on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Chart on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 115: Data Table on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.7 Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 116: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 118: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 119: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.8 US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 120: Chart on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 121: Data Table on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 122: Chart on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 123: Data Table on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.9 China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 124: Chart on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 125: Data Table on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 126: Chart on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 127: Data Table on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.10 UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 128: Chart on UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 129: Data Table on UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 130: Chart on UK – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 131: Data Table on UK – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.11 Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 132: Chart on Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 133: Data Table on Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 134: Chart on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 135: Data Table on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.12 Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 136: Chart on Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 137: Data Table on Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 138: Chart on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 139: Data Table on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 140: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11.1 Market drivers

11.2 Market challenges

11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 141: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

11.4 Market trends

12 Vendor Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 142: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

12.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 143: Overview on factors of disruption

12.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 144: Impact of key risks on business

13 Vendor Analysis

13.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 145: Vendors covered

13.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 146: Matrix on vendor position and classification

13.3 Agorapulse SAS

Exhibit 147: Agorapulse SAS – Overview



Exhibit 148: Agorapulse SAS – Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Agorapulse SAS – Key offerings

13.4 Adobe Inc.

Exhibit 150: Adobe Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 151: Adobe Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 152: Adobe Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Adobe Inc. – Segment focus

13.5 Cision US Inc.

Exhibit 154: Cision US Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 155: Cision US Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Cision US Inc. – Key offerings

13.6 Digimind

Exhibit 157: Digimind – Overview



Exhibit 158: Digimind – Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Digimind – Key offerings

13.7 GoodData Corp.

Exhibit 160: GoodData Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 161: GoodData Corp. – Product / Service



Exhibit 162: GoodData Corp. – Key offerings

13.8 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 163: International Business Machines Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 164: International Business Machines Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 165: International Business Machines Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 166: International Business Machines Corp. – Segment focus

13.9 Khoros LLC

Exhibit 167: Khoros LLC – Overview



Exhibit 168: Khoros LLC – Key offerings

13.10 Meltwater NV

Exhibit 169: Meltwater NV – Overview



Exhibit 170: Meltwater NV – Product / Service



Exhibit 171: Meltwater NV – Key offerings

13.11 NetBase Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 172: NetBase Solutions Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 173: NetBase Solutions Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 174: NetBase Solutions Inc. – Key offerings

13.12 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 175: Oracle Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 176: Oracle Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 177: Oracle Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 178: Oracle Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 179: Oracle Corp. – Segment focus

13.13 Salesforce.com Inc.

Exhibit 180: Salesforce.com Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 181: Salesforce.com Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 182: Salesforce.com Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 183: Salesforce.com Inc. – Key offerings

13.14 SAP SE

Exhibit 184: SAP SE – Overview



Exhibit 185: SAP SE – Business segments



Exhibit 186: SAP SE – Key news



Exhibit 187: SAP SE – Key offerings



Exhibit 188: SAP SE – Segment focus

13.15 SAS Institute Inc.

Exhibit 189: SAS Institute Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 190: SAS Institute Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 191: SAS Institute Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 192: SAS Institute Inc. – Key offerings

13.16 Sprout Social Inc.

Exhibit 193: Sprout Social Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 194: Sprout Social Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 195: Sprout Social Inc. – Key offerings

13.17 Talkwalker Sarl

Exhibit 196: Talkwalker Sarl – Overview



Exhibit 197: Talkwalker Sarl – Product / Service



Exhibit 198: Talkwalker Sarl – Key offerings

14 Appendix

14.1 Scope of the report

14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 199: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 200: Exclusions checklist

14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 201: Currency conversion rates for US$

14.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 202: Research methodology



Exhibit 203: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 204: Information sources

14.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 205: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/social-media-analytics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-7-260-33-million-from-2022-to-2027–growth-opportunities-led-by-agorapulse-sas-and-adobe-inc—technavio-301843980.html

SOURCE Technavio

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

