Social Network Scene Reinvented; Introducing FLYY the next Metaverse

Currently covers North America & Europe with focus on the Big Apple

WILMINGTON, Del., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — What is the purpose of our social network if not to be social? Introducing FLYY! An interactive map that allows you to check-in at your favorite places and connect with everyone within your local community. Flyy presents real cities in a virtual 3D world that allows you to connect with communities, friends, and businesses at any place and time. Phly Inc. (a Delaware company based in New York City) is the company behind FLYY; the complete social metaverse rapidly changing the social network scene forever! Time to bring back the social aspect of a community and connect with each other in the best possible way!

We all know shared experiences are good for the soul. Flyy users can interact at various places across the world on this immersive go-to platform, offering pins across the city, with a discover page on what to eat, see, do, shop, and stay at all the hottest places. For individuals that have just moved to a big city, it can be awfully hard to find the local spots that are good, as well as keeping on top of where all their friends are going to. It takes time, trial, and error to find and save your favorite spots. That problem is now resolved. Flyy suggests users to connect based on common movement habits, places they post on, tags, and interests. Joining in on the social scene has become seamless.

Flyy’s goal is to have you discover and share your favorite places & hidden gems with others in the community. Bored and unsure of where to go? Well fear not, Flyy gives you an effortless way to collect, remember and share all the places you love. Explore the 3D map and see what is popular each day with pins scattered all across the city of buzzing locations showing you what others have to say about it. No more mindlessly scrolling through social media feeds, time to discover the world around us with every tap of the way.

Flyy is also currently running a giveaway contest. Get your chance to WIN a PlayStation 5 or $200 Visa gift card by downloading their FREE mobile app and post your favorite pic or video of the place you like the most to enter the contest. The post with most likes wins! Will you be the lucky winner?

Flyy is available on both iOS and Android.

About Flyy

Flyy app is a startup founded by like-minded tech entrepreneurs that have a combined experience of over 60 years in mobile app development and marketing. The company is based in New York City.

