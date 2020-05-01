Social recovery critical to state’s future: Goodes

coronavirus, Kym Goodes, Paul Ranson, Tasmania, coronavirus, COVID-19, Leanne McLean, Mark Baker

A council tasked with providing advice on Tasmania’s recovery from coronavirus will need to balance both the social and economic fallout from the pandemic says former TasCOSS chief executive Kym Goodes. Premier Peter Gutwein announced on Thursday Ms Goodes and a number of other community leaders had been appointed to the new Premier’s Economic and Social Recovery Advisory Council. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania Ms Goodes said a recovery pathway needed to consider the fact social recovery was just as critical to the state’s future as the economy. “For example, looking at how we can quickly help small businesses, tourism and hospitality businesses reopen in a way that is COVID-safe and equally understanding that for many people loss of income, uncertainty around their employment and having extended periods of time with lower income would leave some social impacts,” Ms Goodes said. Ms Goodes said the council would look at practical support measures as well opportunities to tackle systems which were not working well before the pandemic. “I really hope that the council is able to provide government with the balance between those practical steps that are needed as well as those big picture and innovative things that will really help Tasmania be well-positioned on the home front but potentially set us up to be very competitive nationally and internationally,” she said. She said businesses may also have to review their entire supply chains. “But that’s a great opportunity for Tasmania to pick up what might have been supplied internationally,” Ms Goodes said. A possible increase in the price of goods due to them being produced locally was something the council would need to test with the population, Ms Goodes said. Commissioner for Children and Young People Leanne McLean said her role on the council would include bringing the needs and perspectives of children and young people to the table to ensure their rights and wellbeing were protected and promoted in recovery planning. “I intend to encourage the council to consider strategies which ensure employment opportunities exist now and into the future for our children and young people,” Ms McLean said. “Just as importantly, I will encourage the council to consider strategies to keep our children and young people safe, ensure they have what they need to thrive, to be healthy, to learn, to participate and to reach their potential. “Tasmania’s future prosperity largely depends on our ability to ensure the wellbeing of our children and young people.” Bank of Us chief executive Paul Ranson said his appointment to the council would give him the opportunity to share what he’s learned in his role at the bank but also as chairman of the Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry board. “As the chief executive of the only Tasmanian customer owned bank, I am acutely aware of the impact that coronavirus is having, not only on our customers, but also on the wider community,” Mr Ranson said. “I look forward to working together with the other Recovery Council members to engage directly with both industry and the community to determine what, as Tasmanians, we need to do to support our recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.” Northern Tasmania Development Corporation chief executive Mark Baker welcomed the formation of the council and said the NTDC was working closely with regional stakeholders to examine what could be done to mitigate economic decline. “Our resilience will be measured by the strength and speed of how we respond to adversity and we hope this regional collaboration will be of benefit to Northern Tasmania,” Mr Baker said.

