SocialGrep releases Intelligent Keyword Alerts for Reddit

Used for teams to keep up with reddit discussions. Alerts for brand identity management, lead generation, technical support and security monitoring.

MONTREAL, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Lexyr Inc. announced SocialGrep Alerts, a new tool for keyword research and monitoring sentiment. Most important feature of these alerts is the filtering via selected subreddits, negative keywords and many other filters to avoid unnecessary notifications. Users can sign up to try the service for free at socialgrep.com/alerts.

“SocialGrep Alerts is a tool for savvy marketers and researchers who want to track social media sentiment about their brand,” said Lexyr CEO and founder, Andrey Feyman. “There are dozens of social media listening tools that provide comprehensive keyword research, but we wanted to make the experience both easy for users, and very precise. Our Reddit keyword alerts are easy to set up, and they get the results delivered in near real-time.”

SocialGrep Alerts works by alerting users when a particular keyword is mentioned by a Reddit user in a post or a comment. This alerts users to potential issues or opportunities that may exist within the post. Over a period of public beta testing, this product was used for brand identity management, lead generation, technical support, security/vulnerability monitoring and research.

“We wanted to make it easy for marketers to find what their customers are saying about their brand in real time,” Lexyr continued. “If a customer is angry about a product, it is better to know about it immediately than to wait for someone to call you about it. With a wide array of advanced filters, SocialGrep Alerts make it easy to know what customers are saying about your brand.” SocialGrep’s filters include restricting results to match certain terms, filtering negative keywords out, and search by domains and subreddits. Filters can be combined to personalize an alert, making this one of the more advanced social media listening tools on the market.

SocialGrep Alerts is now available as part of Lexyr’s media intelligence platform, SocialGrep. It is joining SocialGrep Exports, a tool for exporting Reddit posts and comments , and SocialGrep’s own advanced Reddit search . With SocialGrep’s family of tools, users can search, monitor, and report on social media sentiment about their brand, competitor brands, and industry trends. Users can also set up alerts to be notified when a keyword in a post or a comment is mentioned in social media. To promote open quantitative social science, SocialGrep also offers free Reddit post and comment datasets for download.

SocialGrep Alerts allows clients to easily set up tracking for the social media website Reddit, tracking new mentions and seamlessly integrating them with a multitude of notification media like Slack, Discord, email, and many more. For more information about the current and upcoming tools released under the SocialGrep umbrella, please visit socialgrep.com.

About Lexyr Inc

Lexyr is a media intelligence platform for social media monitoring, big data analytics and machine learning data. Focused on textual data and natural language processing. Extracting signals from the web of noise.

PRESS CONTACT

Andrey Feyman

1-866-519-6544

https://socialgrep.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/socialgrep-releases-intelligent-keyword-alerts-for-reddit-301642420.html

SOURCE Lexyr Inc