Sodium Chlorite Prices: Pricing, News, Market Analysis | ChemAnalyst



For the Quarter Ending September 2023

North America:

In the United States Sodium Chlorite market during the third quarter of 2023, prices showed a mixed trajectory. The demand from both domestic and global disinfectant and textile industries remained moderate. Despite challenges such as port congestion due to a continuous influx of materials from manufacturing units, the market maintained a healthy balance between supply and demand. Buyers cautiously submitted lower bids, resulting in subdued spot trading activities. In response, sellers offered discounts to encourage transactions. As the quarter progressed, the Sodium Chlorite market grappled with declining demand in downstream businesses, leading to concerns about high product inventories among buyers. International market fundamentals also remained lackluster, prompting cautious investment approaches. However, in September, the U.S. market witnessed an upward trend, driven by increased demand from disinfectant and textile industries, leading to larger procurement volumes and a slight reduction in supplier inventories.

APAC:

In the Asia-Pacific region, specifically in the Chinese Sodium Chlorite market, the third quarter of 2023 saw a mixed pricing trend. Demand from disinfectant and textile industries, both locally and globally, was moderate. Despite consistent material influx causing port congestion, the market maintained a healthy balance between supply and demand. This encouraged buyers to submit lower bids, resulting in subdued spot trading activities, met with seller discounts. Moving into the second month of Q3, challenges emerged as downstream businesses experienced declining demand, leading to high product inventories. International market fundamentals remained weak, urging caution in further investments. However, in September, the Chinese Sodium Chlorite market saw an upward trajectory due to increased demand from downstream industries, leading to higher procurement and a slight decrease in supplier inventories.

Europe:

In the European Sodium Chlorite market, the third quarter of 2023 witnessed a pronounced decline. Prices decreased as the quarter began, reflecting varying demand patterns in downstream sectors like disinfectant and textiles. Continuous material arrivals, both domestically and internationally, resulted in an oversupply of the product. The declining trend was further exacerbated by a weakened Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) and rising concerns of an impending recession. Reduced manufacturing activities and industrial output contributed to decreased demand for Sodium Chlorite in sectors like disinfectants and textiles. These factors, coupled with a weakened PMI index and recession fears, led to a challenging environment for the Sodium Chlorite market in Europe throughout the quarter.

