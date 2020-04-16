Sofia Carson Sings ‘Someday’ From Disney’s Hunchback Ahead Of Epic, Celebrity Singalong

Her ‘Descendants’ character may be the daughter of Evil Queen, but Sofia Carson sang like a Disney princess on Good Morning America ahead of the Disney Family Sing-Along special.

The Disney Family Sing Along promises to be a special beloved by fans of the House Of Mouse both young and old. For those squarely in the middle, stars like Sofia Carson will be on hand to perform some of the most beloved songs from the Disney catalogue. To give a taste of what’s to come from the special, Sofia performed a beloved, yet pretty underground favorite from her home for Good Morning America.

‘Someday’ is the final number from the animated Disney film The Hunchback of Notre Dame. The lyrics, though always powerful, perfectly speak to the situation the world finds itself in today, due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We all share…Someday/ our fight will be one then,” go the lyrics, which in this time when our global community is so deeply affected by what’s going on, serve as a reminder that there are better days to come.

Sofia, who is best known by Disney fans for her role in the Descendants movie franchise, will perform again during the special on April 16, along with her co-stars Dove Cameron and Booboo Stewart during an epic performance of the High School Musical smash, ‘We’re All In This Together.’ The performance will also reunite the original cast of HSM, including Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens.

Other performers include Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Darren Criss, Jordan Fischer, Derek Hough, and countless more, all performing from their homes classic works from the Disney song book. It’ll be a night Disney fans will not want to miss.

The Disney Family Singalong airs Thursday April 16 at 8 P.M. ET on ABC.