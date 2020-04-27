Sofia Clara | VICTORIA SANDWICH WITH ORANGE BLOSSOM ICING

I feel like some things are allowed during lockdown that wouldn’t have felt entirely acceptable before. Things like using up the last of the flour to bake a Victoria sponge and not sharing it with anyone outside of your tiny little household of two. I whipped this up last weekend and it meant that we had to have multiple servings of tea and cake a day in order to make sure we ate it while the sponge was still fresh. Such a hardship, I know.

As unfashionable as it may be, I wanted to share my ideal Victoria sandwich on here because it is such a comforting taste. There’s just nothing quite like it and it’s so quick and easy to make. Here’s my ultimate combination: buttery sponge, huge amounts of deliciously seedy raspberry jam, some fresh fruit, no whipped cream (contentious, I know) but a whipped orange blossom labneh icing spread on top. It deviates a little from the traditional recipe but using a yogurt base for the icing adds just a slight tang of acidity that I think you need with a cake like this. It’s so good!