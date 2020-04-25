Sofia Richie, 22, Shows Off Toned Body & Golden Tan In Leopard Bikini With BF Scott Disick — See Pics

Sofia Richie sizzled as she took a stroll on Malibu’s picturesque beach! The model was joined by BF Scott Disick to soak up some quarantine sunshine.

Sofia Richie, 22, is so fit! The Frankie’s Bikini model showed off her toned body as she rocked a push-up leopard two-piece bikini on Saturday, April 25. Sofia’s defined abs and sculpted legs were on full display as she sashayed barefoot down Malibu’s dreamy beach. She looked calm and collected as she rocked a pair of black shades while chatting on her iPhone, opting to keep her blonde hued locks in a half ponytail. In other snaps, Sofia’s toned derrière also made an appearance, proving she’s definitely been working on her fitness in quarantine.

Lionel Richie‘s youngest daughter was joined by her boyfriend Scott Disick, 36, who could be seen soaking up the sun in a chair nearby. The couple’s adorable dachsund Hershula was also along for the outing, running up and down along the sandy beach! Scott appeared to be joined by another male friend, also clad in swim trunks, as the trio chatted and shared a laugh in the balmy 70-degree weather. As we previously reported, the Talentless founder and Missguided collaborator are quarantined in a beachfront Malibu property.

Earlier that same day, the couple stepped out with his son Reign, 5, as they glided along the beach on a motor bike! Sofia looked so stylish in a rust colored bikini top and casual beige sweatpants, opting to also sport a protective black face mask.

For his part, Scott wore a black tank and gray shorts as he played with little Reign. Sofia later hopped on the bike for a thrilling solo ride, throwing on a matching crew neck sweatshirt with her pants.

On April 23, Sofia showed off her toned abs yet again as she got in some sun while wearing a bikini from model Candice Swanepoel‘s Tropic of C line. The “python mustard” print looked so sexy on Sofia as she took a casual walk along the shore with Scott and their adorable pup Hersh. “So what are we calling summer 2020?…cancelled,” Sofia wrote over a photo the day before.