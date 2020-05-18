Sofia Richie: Did She Dump Scott Disick For a New Guy?!



For weeks now, there’s been widespread speculation about the state of Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s relationship.



It all started when Scott checked into a rehab facility in Colorado earlier this month.



He left after only one day, when what was supposed to be a private affair was made public by paparazzi photos showing Scott checking in at the front desk.



Previously, Scott and Sofia had been quarantined together, but fans were quick to note that they didn’t appear to resume that arrangement upon his return to California.



First, Sofia was spotted hiking with a group of friends — and Scott was conspicuously absent.



Now, TMZ is reporting that Sofia has taken up residence in a beach house owned by an unidentified male.



And the outlet claims that those with knowledge of the situation believe Sofia is dating the guy who owns the property.



Did the same issues that led to Scott to seek treatment cause the dissolution of his relationship?



Did Sofia dump Scott while he was in rehab, as has previously been rumored?



We may never know for sure, but for the time being at least, it appears that these two are no longer romantically involved.



Now, this is one of those situations that’s certain to spawn approximately 40 million rumors.



Some will theorize that Disick is back together with Kourtney Kardashian.



(That one pops up in certain corners of the internet roughly every other month.)



And others will speculate that after several years of relative sobriety, Scott fell off the wagon during quarantine, and Sofia simply couldn’t take it.



That doesn’t appear to be the case, either.



“In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas,” reads a recent statement issued by Scott’s attorney, Marty Singer.



In all likelihood, Scott and Sofia simply drifted apart and broke up for boring, normal people reasons.



Quarantine has put a strain on many relationships, and the couple’s 15-year age gap probably didn’t do much to stabilize their situation.



As for the rumor that Sofia has already moved on — well, there’s no indication that she’s in a serious relationship with the mystery beach house owner.



But even if she is — well, that’s sort of what 21-year-olds do.