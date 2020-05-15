Sofia Richie: Did She Dump Scott Disick While He Was In Rehab?



Last week, the world learned that Scott Disick had checked into a rehab facility in Colorado.



This was not supposed to be public knowledge, and Disick is planning to sue the paparazzi who snapped his photo while he was coming and going from the facility’s main building.



Disick has struggled with addiction in the past, so fans jumped to the conclusion that he had relapsed and taken to abusing cocaine and alcohol again.



That turned out not to be the case.



“In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas,” reads a statement issued by Scott’s attorney, Marty Singer.



“He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse,” a source later confirmed to People magazine.



Like the rest of the world, Scott is minimizing contact with people outside of his home, so it was widely assumed that his distress must have been severe if it compelled him to board a plane and check into a medical facility in a different state.



One source suggested that Disick checked in because of the coronavirus, as the months of isolation and inactivity had triggered his mental health issues.



Others claimed that sheltering in place together had put a strain on Scott’s relationship with Sofia Richie.



On social media fans speculated that the couple decided to call it quits and he entered treatment in part to put some distance between them.



Others hypothesized that Sofia had become fed up with Scott’s issues and decided to end it.



That theory seemed to be bolstered by recent photos that showed Sofia hiking with friends, as Scott was conspicuously absent from the outing.



Now, however, insiders have confirmed that Scott and Sofia are still very much in love, and she’s helping him weather the current difficulties in his life.



“They reunited at Scott’s house after he returned to L.A.,” one source said.



“Sofia still lives with him. Scott is very happy to have Sofia by his side.”



The insider added that Sofia was instrumental in Scott’s decision to seek help, as she recognized the signs of a breakdown and encouraged him to undergo treatment.



“He knew he was spiraling out of control and wanted to get help,” said the source.



“He wants to be the best dad possible.”



The insider added that both Richie and Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, “encouraged him to get help.”



Disick is lying low these days, but insiders have indicated there’s no cause for immediate concern.



We wish him all the best, and we hope he’s able to find whatever kind of help he needs.