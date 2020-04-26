Sofia Richie wows in a tiny leopard bikini in Malibu

They have been spending lockdown in the idyllic Californian location.

And Sofia Richie, 21, headed to the Malibu beach with boyfriend Scott Disick, 36, once again on Friday.

The daughter of Lionel Richie looked sensational as she showcased her toned curves in a tiny leopard print bikini.

Sofia styled her blonde locks into a relaxed sweptback hairdo and added a pair of black sunglasses.

Later in the day, the model changed into a pair of white jogging bottoms and a matching sweatshirt.

She added a black mask over her face and styled her blonde locks into a sweptback ponytail.

Sofia and Scott appeared to be joined by two friends on the beach as they stood in a group chatting.

While the Instagram sensation went on to show off her cycling skills as she jumped on an electric bike to whizz up and down the idyllic beach.

Earlier on Friday, Sofia and Scott were seen cruising around the Malibu shore on the electric bike.

The couple have been dating for nearly three years after first going public with their relationship in September 2017.

Before Sofia, Scott had dated Kourtney Kardashian for nine years on and off from 2006 to 2015, and they share three children, Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five.

Earlier this year, Sofia revealed that she is stepping down from Keeping Up With The Kardashians to focus on an acting career.

Speaking to ET about not appearing in the next series, she said: ‘Well, because I want to get into acting! I feel like, for a while, I kind of held back on things because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is [the year of] no fear!

‘I’m gonna be doing acting stuff really soon. Great things are happening and I’m really excited about it. The roles I’m reading for right now are kind of similar to me, so they’re easy for me to play, and I really, really enjoy it.’