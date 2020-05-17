Sofia Vergara, 47, Chills In A Bikini With Shirtless Husband Joe Manganiello & Apps — Pics

Sofia Vergara took to Instagram to share some pics of the amazing time she’s having with husband Joe Manganiello while ‘still at home’ and looking half her age in flattering outfits.

Sofia Vergara, 47, proved she’s still having the time of her life despite being in quarantine in her latest post and she’s looking fantastic while doing it! The actress shared some pics of herself hanging out with her hunky husband Joe Manganiello, 43, on May 16 as they enjoyed the fresh air outside their home near and in their pool. In some of the photos, Sofia is all smiles while wearing a colorful floral patterned strapless dress while sitting on a pink float in the water with her adorable dog Bubbles and her shirtless hubby can be seen taking a dip next to her. In another photo, the gorgeous brunette is showing off her incredible figure in a white and blue leopard print bikini as she sits on a towel and enjoys a plate of appetizers that’s spread out on some plates and bowls next to her. “Still at home🏡❤️,” she captioned the post.

Fans of Sofia showed their support through comments they left on the epic post. “Oh you are so pretty!” one exclaimed. “I like the pool and I like the location,” another wrote while a third told her she was “so beautiful.”

Sofia’s latest post isn’t the first time she’s shared some memorable quarantine photos that make her look half her age. On Apr. 26, she shared a cheeky photo that showed off her behind while posing in a revealing bikini alongside her niece, Claudia. The pic shows them from behind as they lean over a balcony and show off their stunning figures. “Modelo viejo del 72 y modelo nuevo del 92,” the Modern Family star captioned her post on Instagram, which in English translates to, “Old model of ’72 and new model of ’92.” She also added “#alwaystwinning.”

Sofia has proven time and time again that she wows with her youthful looks and we always love seeing her various photos! It’s nice to know she’s finding ways to take in the sun while at home!