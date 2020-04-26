Sofia Vergara, 47, shares revealing bikini pic for ‘patio picnic’ with husband Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara has found a fun way to bide her time during quarantine — and delight fans in the process.

On Saturday, the 47-year-old star drew on her experience as a former swimsuit model by stripping down to a bikini and sharing a cheeky, bum-exposing pose from the “patio picnic” she enjoyed with actor husband Joe Manganiello in their backyard.

The new America’s Got Talent judge wore a printed blue string bikini for the occasion, while Pittsburgh native Manganiello represented his hometown in a pair of Steelers swim trunks. The couple — who appeared to have enjoyed a spread of olives, crackers, fruit and a selection of fine cheeses and cured meats — have been self-isolating with Vergara’s grown son, Manolo, and her niece, Claudia Vergara.

Vergara’s summery look got rave reviews from the likes of former Modern Family co-star Ariel Winter and AGT colleague Heidi Klum, the latter of whom commented, “WOW Sofia.”

“You’re stunning,” added one fan.

“Smokin’,” another commenter wrote.

“You look so beautiful,” read another comment.

“Not a bad quarantine,” a follower observed.

Vergara isn’t the only celebrity spending lockdown life in a two-piece. Actress and swimsuit designer Elizabeth Hurley also posed in a bikini over the weekend while quarantining with friends and family at her home in the English countryside.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: