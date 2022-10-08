Soft Magnetic Material Market to record USD 10.56 Bn growth; APAC to have the largest market share — Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “ Soft Magnetic Material Market by End-user and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 ” report has been added to Technavio’s offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 10.56 billion and accelerate at a CAGR of 6.74% between 2021 and 2026. According to the report, the market will observe significant growth in APAC over the forecast period. The steady rise in iron ore production and exports in Australia is creating significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market size, regional growth opportunities, and much more. Download PDF Sample Report

The global soft magnetic material market is fragmented due to the presence of several vendors. Vendors in the market are focusing on differentiating themselves from other competitors based on a wide variety of offerings, quality, price points, and attractive discount offers. Vendors follow some criticality of input to compete in the market. The major inputs are the quality used by these vendors. They also invest heavily in building their brand image and technology to enjoy customer loyalty and provide a better customer experience by using innovative technology.

The increasing demand for soft magnetic materials from the automobile industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost associated with the mining of rare-earth metals might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report identifies Daido Steel Co. Ltd., Fluxtrol Inc., GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH, Hengdian Group Holdings Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hoganas AB, JFE Holdings Inc., JPMF Guangdong Co. Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Mate Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nippon Steel Corp., Rio Tinto Ltd., Samwha Electronics, SG Technologies Ltd., Sintered Specialties LLC, Sintex AS, Steward Advanced Materials LLC, TDG Holding Co. Ltd., TDK Corp., Toshiba Corp., and VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH and Co. KG as major market participants. Request Sample Report Here

Soft Magnetic Material Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global soft magnetic material market is segmented as below:

End-user

Electronics



Automotive



Energy



Industrial



Others

The electronics industry is the prime end-user in the market. The segment is driven by the increased demand for magnetic materials for computer applications. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



The Middle East and Africa

44% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. The increasing demand for magnetic materials from the automotive manufacturing sector and electronics sector is driving the growth of the soft magnetic material market in APAC. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft magnetic material market report covers the following areas:

Soft Magnetic Material Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist soft magnetic material market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the soft magnetic material market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the soft magnetic material market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of soft magnetic material market vendors

Related Reports:

Soft Magnetic Material Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.74% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.09 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Daido Steel Co. Ltd., Fluxtrol Inc., GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH, Hengdian Group Holdings Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hoganas AB, JFE Holdings Inc., JPMF Guangdong Co. Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Mate Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nippon Steel Corp., Rio Tinto Ltd., Samwha Electronics, SG Technologies Ltd., Sintered Specialties LLC, Sintex AS, Steward Advanced Materials LLC, TDG Holding Co. Ltd., TDK Corp., Toshiba Corp., and VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH and Co. KG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis – Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition – Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user – Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user – Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Electronics – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Electronics – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Electronics – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Electronics – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Electronics – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Automotive – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Automotive – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Automotive – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Automotive – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Automotive – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Energy – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Energy – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Energy – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Energy – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Energy – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Industrial – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Industrial – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Industrial – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Industrial – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Industrial – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on US – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on US – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on India – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on India – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on India – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on India – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Daido Steel Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Daido Steel Co. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 102: Daido Steel Co. Ltd. – Business segments



Exhibit 103: Daido Steel Co. Ltd. – Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Daido Steel Co. Ltd. – Segment focus

10.4 Fluxtrol Inc.

Exhibit 105: Fluxtrol Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 106: Fluxtrol Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Fluxtrol Inc. – Key offerings

10.5 GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH

Exhibit 108: GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH – Overview



Exhibit 109: GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH – Product / Service



Exhibit 110: GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH – Key offerings

10.6 Hengdian Group Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Hengdian Group Holdings Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 112: Hengdian Group Holdings Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Hengdian Group Holdings Ltd. – Key offerings

10.7 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Hitachi Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 115: Hitachi Ltd. – Business segments



Exhibit 116: Hitachi Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 117: Hitachi Ltd. – Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Hitachi Ltd. – Segment focus

10.8 JPMF Guangdong Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 119: JPMF Guangdong Co. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 120: JPMF Guangdong Co. Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 121: JPMF Guangdong Co. Ltd. – Key offerings

10.9 Sintex AS

Exhibit 122: Sintex AS – Overview



Exhibit 123: Sintex AS – Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Sintex AS – Key offerings

10.10 TDG Holding Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 125: TDG Holding Co. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 126: TDG Holding Co. Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 127: TDG Holding Co. Ltd. – Key offerings

10.11 TDK Corp.

Exhibit 128: TDK Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 129: TDK Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 130: TDK Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 131: TDK Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 132: TDK Corp. – Segment focus

10.12 VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 133: VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH and Co. KG – Overview



Exhibit 134: VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH and Co. KG – Product / Service



Exhibit 135: VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH and Co. KG – Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 139: Research methodology



Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 141: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/soft-magnetic-material-market-to-record-usd-10-56-bn-growth-apac-to-have-the-largest-market-share–technavio-301642566.html

SOURCE Technavio