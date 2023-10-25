Softcell and Binalyze Announce Strategic Partnership to provide Digital Forensics and Incident Response Solutions in India

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Softcell Technologies Global Private Limited (Softcell), a leading IT services provider headquartered in Mumbai, and Binalyze, the creator of AIR, the world’s fastest and most comprehensive Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) platform, are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership aimed at reshaping the landscape of cybersecurity and digital forensics.

This collaboration brings together Softcell’s extensive experience in providing cutting-edge IT services and solutions with Binalyze’s industry-leading expertise in developing innovative DFIR technologies. The union of these two security-centric innovative organizations is set to drive forward significant advancements in digital forensics, incident response, and cybersecurity capabilities.

“We are excited about our partnership with Binalyze. The partnering will enable us to combine our strengths and resources to deliver game-changing solutions in the field of Digital Forensics and Incident Response,” said Sunil Dalal, Softcell’s Founder and Managing Director. “This collaboration will not only enhance our ability to protect our clients against evolving cyber threats, but also empower them with state-of-the-art tools and technologies to stay ahead in an increasingly complex digital landscape.”

Binalyze’s AIR solution, renowned for its exceptional speed and comprehensive capabilities, enables organizations to swiftly and accurately investigate cyber incidents, analyze digital evidence, and respond effectively to security breaches. By integrating AIR into Softcell’s portfolio, clients can now access a DFIR solution that is unrivaled in its performance, speed and capabilities.

Steve Jackson, SVP of Growth at Binalyze shared, “I’m thrilled to announce our partnership with Softcell, marking a significant step in our mission to provide enhanced DFIR protection in the growing Indian market. Together, we will work to empower even more organizations to stay one step ahead of cyber threats and better secure their digital assets.”

100% breach prevention is no longer a realistic expectation. This challenge is driving a trend towards blending traditional cyber security strategies with cyber resilience to ensure that, when a breach occurs, the organization has the tactical tools in place for fast and effective incident response. Digital Forensics & Incident Response (DFIR) is evolving to become fast, remote, integrated and scalable across the corporate network, pushing forensic readiness toward the center of the security stack.

About Softcell (www.softcell.com):

Softcell is one of India’s leading System Integrators with over 34 years of experience in this domain. Softcell has an 800+ strong team spread over 6 offices that serve 3000+ enterprise customers in the areas of IT Security, Mobility, Optimized IT Infrastructure, Cloud and Engineering Services. In addition to supplying software licenses and hardware, Softcell provides solution design, implementation, and post-sales support services – on call, on-site and from its NOC. Softcell also offers its in-house developed security solutions to enterprise customers such as Managed SOC, Firewall Analyzer and Threat Intel. Softcell’s revenue for the year ended March 2023 was Rs. 852 crore.

About Binalyze (www.binalyze.com):

Binalyze is the developer of AIR, the world’s fastest, end-to-end Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) platform.

AIR offers a combination of powerful automation, advanced integration features, and a user-friendly collaborative interface. This comprehensive solution assists SOC teams and incident responders to efficiently resolve incident response cases. By doing so, it significantly shortens dwell times and enhances cyber resilience.

AIR’s suite of capabilities includes remote evidence acquisition and automated intelligence-driven evidence analyzers. Its core Triage, Timeline, and interACT remote shell features speed up investigation and remediation efforts. The AIR Investigation Hub sits at the heart of the platform to provide an integrated view of case-related evidence and insights to seamlessly and consistently manage investigations.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2254608/softcell_binalyze.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237467/4319472/Softcell_Technologies_Global_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/softcell-and-binalyze-announce-strategic-partnership-to-provide-digital-forensics-and-incident-response-solutions-in-india-301966707.html

