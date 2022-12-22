Sogolytics Unveils Users' Favorite Features and Top Solutions of 2022

Annual showcase highlights top feedback management and analysis features and solutions, as voted on by Sogolytics users.

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Sogolytics, leader in feedback and experience management, recently wrapped up the year with its #FavoriteThings: Top Sogolytics Features & Solutions of 2022 webinar. This annual webinar highlighted the year’s most-loved feature updates and most impactful best practices.

“We love this session because it brings together all the best of the best,” said Sogolytics VP of Success Melissa Krut, who co-hosted the event. “Our team works hard all year to deliver new features and updates, and it’s exciting to see what comes out on top of the favorites list!”

With the fast-paced sprint development cycle in full swing, the long list of 2022 Sogolytics updates offered its user community plenty of possible favorites. Both Sogolytics clients and employees were invited to weigh in, and the wide range of “top” picks highlighted in the webinar showcased the depth of updates from the year and the breadth of use cases served.

While it’s nearly impossible to compress a year of highlights into an hour-long webinar, it’s also hard to mash 60 minutes of discussion into a single article! To make the most of the space, here are five consolidated takeaways:

Unsurprisingly, perhaps, the rebrand from SoGoSurvey to Sogolytics was top-of-mind for some. Said one user: “I loved the name change, to be honest. It’s catchy, explanative, and fun!”

Because survey logic enhances participant engagement and boosts response rates, two updates in this area simplify complex logic flows: Answer Display Logic customizes the participant experience and simplifies reporting and the ability to add page names helps the project designer keep everything in order.

Automation and integrations were high on the list for many users, because, as one user noted, “Nobody wants to have to do anything manually anymore!” While both Email to Invitation and Dynamic Contact Lists enable a more hands-off approach to ongoing distribution, customized redirect buttons help designers to encourage post-participation next steps – back to the website, onto a new form, or even directly to a review site to share positive feedback publicly. Rules & Alerts, a repeat favorite, received a boost this year, too, with the ability to copy rules – simplifying closed loop feedback and other workflows.

Users agree: The ability to import text edits and translations through a custom Excel file gets its own line item on the favorites list! Whether you’re working with a detail-oriented editor or a team of translators, this update to Text & Translations takes the burden off of the survey builder and simplifies quality checks.

For those who believe that the journey is more important than the destination, the addition of the Customer Journey to the SogoCX Dashboard makes it easier to see the full story. The customer experience journey map and CX Dashboard are enhanced by an expanded number of Tags per category, customized Key Driver formatting, and numerous additional SogoCX updates.

For more of this year’s highlights on demand, start here. To learn more about how Sogolytics can help make your feedback management easier and more powerful in the new year, request a free consultation.

About Sogolytics

Founded on the belief that better data leads to better decisions, Sogolytics, formerly SoGoSurvey, is on a mission to help make that data accessible to more teams. From customer experience initiatives to employee engagement and all points between, Sogolytics enables organizations to collect the feedback they need to make a difference while having their back every step of the way.

