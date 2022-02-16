Solar Power Market in the US to Record 9.11% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Favorable Government Regulations to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The solar power market in the US is set to grow by 13.55 gigawatts from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 9.69% according to Technavio. The solar power market in the US is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. 8minutenergy Renewables LLC, Abengoa SA, Acciona SA, BrightSource Energy Inc., Canadian Solar Inc., First Solar Inc., M. A. Mortenson Co., Nextera Energy Inc., SOLV Energy, and SunPower Corp. are some of the major market participants. The solar power market in the US forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

For highlights on the vendor profiles – Request a free sample report .

Solar Power Market in US 2022-2026: Scope

Our solar power market in US report covers the following areas:

Solar Power Market in US 2022-2026: Drivers & challenges

The favorable government regulations is one of the key driver supporting the solar market growth in the US . In the US, the investment tax credit (ITC) is an important federal policy developed to support the adoption of solar PV energy in the country. According to the new legislation passed in December 2020, ITC provides 26% tax credit for solar PV systems to be installed during 2020-2022 and 22% for systems to be installed in 2023. Over there, the annual number of solar installations increased by over three times in the last five years (2015-2020). The continuation of the policy will encourage manufacturers to invest in R&D activities to develop cheaper and more reliable solar PV, which will propel the growth of the solar power market in the US during the forecast period.

However, the increasing number of alternative energy sources is hindering the solar market growth in the US. The cost of establishing renewable energy farms for power production is expensive, and the power output from renewable sources is not at par with the output from fossil fuels. Thus, the preference for non-renewable energy sources is high in the market. On the other hand, the reduced cost of natural gas favors increased power generation from natural gas, which is a challenge for solar power electricity generation. Shale gas exploration in the US is on the rise and has reached a record high. This has led to a continuous decline in oil and gas prices. Therefore, the decline in global oil and gas prices will increase power generation from natural gas, which will affect the demand for residential solar PV systems during the forecast period.

To know about all drivers & challenges – Download a free sample now!

Solar Power Market in US 2022-2026: Segmentation

Technology

Photovoltaic Systems



Concentrated Solar Power Systems

Application

Utility



Residential



Commercial

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments – Download a free sample now!

Solar Power Market in US 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist the solar power market in the US growth during the next five years

Estimation of the solar power market in the US size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the solar power market in us

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the solar power market in us vendors

Subscribe to our “Lite Plan” billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Related Reports:

Solar Photovoltaic Wafer Market –The solar photovoltaic wafer market share is expected to increase by 73.71 gigawatts from 2021 to 2026, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.80%. Download a free sample now!

Solar Energy Market in Argentina –The solar energy market share in Argentina is expected to increase by 53.73 terawatt-hour units from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 70.64%. Download a free sample now!

Solar Power Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.69% Market growth 2022-2026 13.55 GW Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.11 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution US at 100% Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 8minutenergy Renewables LLC, Abengoa SA, Acciona SA, BrightSource Energy Inc., Canadian Solar Inc., First Solar Inc., M. A. Mortenson Co., Nextera Energy Inc., SOLV Energy, and SunPower Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 – 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Utility – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Residential – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Commercial – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Photovoltaic systems – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Concentrated solar power systems – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

8minutenergy Renewables LLC

Abengoa SA

Acciona SA

BrightSource Energy Inc.

Canadian Solar Inc.

First Solar Inc.

M. A. Mortenson Co.

Nextera Energy Inc.

SOLV Energy

SunPower Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solar-power-market-in-the-us-to-record-9-11-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022–favorable-government-regulations-to-boost-growth-17000-technavio-reports-301481751.html

SOURCE Technavio

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

