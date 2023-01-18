Solar PV backsheet market size to increase by USD 1,503.88 million: Market research insights highlight increasing use of thin-film solar PV modules as a key driver – Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — According to Technavio, the solar PV backsheet market will witness a YOY growth of 9.78% in 2023. The market is segmented by product (fluoropolymer and non-fluoropolymer), end-user (utility, commercial, and residential), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The solar PV backsheet market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,503.88 million at a CAGR of 10.75% from 2022 to 2027. – Request a Sample Report

Solar PV backsheet Market – Vendor Insights

The global solar PV backsheet market is highly fragmented, with the presence of several global and regional vendors. Global vendors have a strong foothold in the market. They are investing in various technologies to develop high-quality solar PV backsheets. Other prominent vendors are trying to remain competitive and garner major market revenue by establishing a strong customer base.

The report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Agfa Gevaert NV

Arkema Group

COVEME Spa

Cybrid Technologies Inc.

DUNMORE Corp.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

FLEXcon Co. Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co Ltd

Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt Co Ltd

Koninklijke DSM NV

KREMPEL GmbH

Mitsubishi Corp.

Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co. Ltd.

Targray Technology International Inc.

Solar PV backsheet Market – Geographical Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in solar PV backsheet market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will account for 66% of the global market growth during the forecast period.

The market in APAC is majorly driven by increased investments in renewable energy in China, India, South Korea, and Australia. Governments in these countries have set targets to install solar-based powered plants to reduce dependency on fossil fuel powered electricity generation. According to IEA, in 2021, India accounted for more than 11% of the global cumulative installed capacity of solar PV. This is expected to further grow with increasing demand for electricity due to rapid economic growth. Such developments are fostering the growth of the solar PV backsheet market in APAC.

Solar PV backsheet Market – Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the fluoropolymer segment will be significant during the forecast period. Fluoropolymer solar PV backsheets exhibit long-term performance and reliability in diverse climatic conditions. They also have low module power loss and almost no backsheet degradation. Such benefits are driving the demand for fluoropolymer solar PV backsheets.

Solar PV backsheet Market – Key Market Drivers and Challenges:

The solar PV backsheet market is primarily driven by the increasing use of thin-film solar PV modules. The demand for thin-film solar PV modules is increasing among end-users. They cost less than other solar PV modules and offer better flexibility which makes them ideal for use on curved surfaces. These properties have increased their use in building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPVs). The growing use of thin-film solar PV modlues in many applications has increased the demand for backsheets to conform to uneven structures to promote the flexibility of the module and provide a high vapor barrier to enable the efficient performance of thin-film solar PV modules. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the market.

The risk of backsheet-associated PV module failure is a major challenge in the market. Backsheets of solar PV modules have various drawbacks, including chalking and cracking. These issues are often observed in conjunction with the formation of a matte and rough surface on the backsheet, which leads to the formation of mold. The formation of mold further leads to insulation failure of the backsheet or cracking of the backsheet along the busbars and the cells of modules. Such failures lead to the loss of ultraviolet (UV) protection to the modules and affect the productivity of solar modules. These challenges are hindering the growth of the market.

What are the key data covered in this solar PV backsheet market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the solar PV backsheet market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the solar PV backsheet market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and Thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of solar PV backsheet market vendors

Solar PV Backsheet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.75% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1503.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 9.78 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 66% Key countries US, China, Japan, Australia, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Agfa Gevaert NV, Arkema Group, COVEME Spa, Cybrid Technologies Inc., DUNMORE Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., FLEXcon Co. Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co Ltd, Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt Co Ltd, Koninklijke DSM NV, KREMPEL GmbH, Mitsubishi Corp., Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co. Ltd., Targray Technology International Inc., Tomark Worthen LLC, Toppan Printing Co Ltd, Toray Industries Inc., and Toyobo Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

