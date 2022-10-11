Solar PV Market Size to Record a CAGR of 18.72%, Adani Green Energy Ltd. and Canadian Solar Inc. Among Key Vendors – Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “Solar PV Market by End-user and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026″ report has been added to Technavio’s offerings. The market size is set to grow by 221.45 GW from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.72% during the forecast period.

Key Vendors and their Offerings

Adani Green Energy Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., CertainTeed, First Solar Inc., Flisom AG, Greatcell Energy Pty Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Seraphim Solar System Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp, Prism Solar Technologies Inc., REC Solar Holdings AS, RenewSys India Pvt. Ltd., Ritika Systems Pvt. Ltd., Solaria Corp., SolarTech Universal LLC, SunPower Corp, Waaree Energies Ltd., Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd., among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Adani Green Energy Ltd. – The company offers solar PV products such as Encore multi crystalline, Eternal mono PERC, and Elan bifacial.

Canadian Solar Inc. – The company offers solar PV products such as BiHiKu7 and HiKu7.

First Solar Inc. – The company offers solar PV modules such as Series 4 and Series 6.

Flisom AG – The company offers solar PV products such as eFlex, eMetal, and eFilm.

Greatcell Energy Pty Ltd. – The company offers solar PV products such as perovskite solar cells, materials and equipment.

Key Market Driver

The increasing investments in renewable energy are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Over the past two decades, the global energy mix has changed significantly. Improvement in energy efficiency plays a vital role in balancing the supply and demand for energy. The competitive cost of producing electricity and low carbon emissions from renewable sources has resulted in a rise in investments in renewable energy globally. Therefore, the rise in focus on renewable energy sources is increasing investments in the energy industry, which, in turn, will fuel the growth of the global solar PV market.

Solar PV Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD GW, 2021-2026)

Utility – size and forecast 2021-2026

Commercial – size and forecast 2021-2026

Residential – size and forecast 2021-2026

Solar PV Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD GW, 2021-2026)

APAC – size and forecast 2021-2026

North America – size and forecast 2021-2026

– size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe – size and forecast 2021-2026

– size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa – size and forecast 2021-2026

and – size and forecast 2021-2026 South America – size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating End-user Segments

The utility segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. A steady rise in renewable energy auction volume has a positive impact on the growth of this segment. In countries such as China and India, PV auctions are expected to increase during the forecast period, owing to the rising focus of governments on clean energy initiatives.

Solar PV Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.72% Market growth 2022-2026 221.45 GW Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.2 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Adani Green Energy Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., CertainTeed, First Solar Inc., Flisom AG, Greatcell Energy Pty Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Seraphim Solar System Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp, Prism Solar Technologies Inc., REC Solar Holdings AS, RenewSys India Pvt. Ltd., Ritika Systems Pvt. Ltd., Solaria Corp., SolarTech Universal LLC, SunPower Corp, Waaree Energies Ltd., and Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solar-pv-market-size-to-record-a-cagr-of-18-72-adani-green-energy-ltd-and-canadian-solar-inc-among-key-vendors—technavio-301644897.html

