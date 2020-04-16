Soleil Moon Frye Returns As ‘Punky Brewster’ in First Peacock Teaser – Watch!

Soleil Moon Frye is back as her punky self in the first teaser for the Punky Brewster revival series that will air on Peacock, NBC’s Streaming Service.

In the new series, Punky is now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets a young girl who reminds her a lot of her younger self.

Lauren Donzis stars as Punky’s daughter, Hannah, with Oliver De Los Santos and Noah Cottrell as adopted sons, Daniel and Diego.

Freddie Prinze, Jr. also stars in the series.

Learn more about the kids’ roles on JustJaredJr.com!