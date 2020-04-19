Some heroes carry mops: Malcolm’s dedication to LGH

coronavirus,

By day Malcolm Bartley is a finance broker, but by night he cleans the Launceston General Hospital’s emergency department. This is his seventh year working the night shift and he is on the front line trying to protect hospital patients from COVID-19. He said his job hasn’t changed very much since the start of the pandemic. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania “We have always cleaned to a really high standard,” Mr Bartley said. “We have enjoyed the accolades of the cleanest hospital in Australia under the management here and staff work as a team to ensure that high level is continued with or without a pandemic.” For Mr Bartley, the assumption cleaners are people from low socio-economic backgrounds is wrong. He wants people to stop underestimating the importance of their role. “The cleaning team here come from all walks of life, have different qualifications in different trades and professions,” Mr Bartley said. IN OTHER NEWS: “Nobody leaves school with a clear career path or directive to be a cleaner in any institution but our team ensures that in all cases they apply themselves 110 per cent.” There have been times Mr Bartley has worked through the night to keep the hospital running smoothly. “There is not a member on the cleaning staff that would not go above and beyond, and have proven that to be the case, throughout this pandemic,” he said. Mr Bartley said the job of cleaning a hospital more complex than what some people assume. “The environmental cleaning of the hospital requires staff to be trained fully in the use of PPE equipment; it also requires them to have a clear understanding of the safety requirements of chemicals and the safe use of those chemicals,” he said. “The timed application of the cleaning solutions is always relevant to the cleaning we are doing, whether it be from a spillage of bodily fluids right the way through to cleaning areas where visitors may simply just sit in a chair and place their hand on the armrest. “It is a knowledge of when to apply the correct techniques at the right time. It is something that is generally a profession as opposed to a trade of pushing a broom or using a mop.” Mr Bartley added his voice to the chorus of front line workers urging people to stay home. “The message we need to get out there is people need to stay home,” he said.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/3cJShajhe7qFj9ttT8TiF9/5c54225f-18ad-4465-a237-c31347a616b2.jpg/r0_454_6016_3853_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg