Some of the Top Things Readers Bought in April 2020… – Corporette.com

After a ton of reader requests, we’ve started rounding up some of the top things readers have bought recently — so here are some of the most-purchased items from April 2020! See the whole series here. We’ve tried to note in the text where an item is in our Workwear Hall of Fame, as well as when it’s on sale!

This post contains affiliate links and Corporette® may earn commissions for purchases made through links in this post. For more details see here. Thank you so much for your support!

Pictured at top (most of them 60% off!): dress / sweater blazer / pumps / blouse / pants

Blazers, Cardigans and Other Work Jackets Bought in April 2020

Cameron Wool Suit Jacket (the light blue is 60% off!)

Cameron Single Breasted Wool Jacket (up to 60% off selected colors/sizes!)

Jonina Vichy Check Suit Jacket (60% off!)

BOSS Jabina Tropical Stretch Wool Jacket

BR Classic Fit Machine-Washable Italian Wool Blend Blazer

(regular, tall, and petite up to size 20 — 40% off at checkout!)

Sweater Blazer (regular & petite — most colors 58% off!) (we featured this in our roundup of the best sweater jackets for the office!)

Parke Blazer in Stretch Linen (regular, tall, and petite up to size 20 — 40% off at checkout!)

Ribbed Wrap Cardigan Sweater (regular & petite sizes — 40% off with extra 20% off!)

Sweater Blazer (sizes up to 3X — on sale!) (reader favorite!)

Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater (17 colors — and on sale!)

Bottoms for Work Bought in April 2020

Vilea Tropical Stretch Wool Pencil Skirt (regular & petite)

Pleated Sweater Skirt (sizes up to XXL — 40% off at checkout!)

Lane Cuffed Crop Pants

Peyton Pant in Stretch Linen (regular, petite, and tall sizes up to 24 — 40% off at checkout!)

Tailored Black Maternity Pants (see all of our favorite maternity pants for the office)

Dress Pant Yoga Pants (featured in our roundup of stylish wear-to-work pants with pockets)

Check Pull-On Skirt (50% off!)

Tops for Work Bought in April 2020

Rumpled Satin Blouse (50–60% off selected colors!)

Bateau Neck Sweater (regular, petite, and plus sizes — selected colors/sizes 50–60% off!)

Floral Clip Puff Sleeve Top (regular & plus sizes — 50% off!)

Ellis Cotton Shirt (selected colors/sizes are 25–60% off!)

Button-Up Shirt (regular & petite sizes — up to 60% off!)

Halogen V-Neck Top (regular & petite sizes — up to 60% off selected colors/sizes!)

Scoop Neck Woven Shell (up to 50% off selected colors/sizes!)

Dresses for Work Bought in April 2020

Linnea Pleated Sleeveless Dress

Sleeveless Sheath Dress (navy is 60% off!)

Doubleweave Pleat Sleeve Sheath Dress (55% off!)

Colorblock Midi Dress

Soliaa Pergola Floral Body-Con Dress (59% off!)

Daxine Textured Sheath Dress (regular & petite sizes — up to 60% off!)

Dometa Pinstripe Sleeveless Stretch Wool Sheath Dress (60% off!)

Madiiy Savanna V-Neck Body-Con Dress (60% off — but almost sold out!)

V-Neck Jersey Maxi Dress (regular & petite sizes — 30–60% off!)

Accessories for Work Bought in April 2020

Zabie Slingback Pointy Toe Pump (60% off!)

The Lovebird Feather Trim Mule (lucky sizes only at Nordstrom but tons more at Birdies; you can get $20 off your first order with this referral code)

Lingerie for Work Bought in April 2020

Many of these are included in our recent roundup of the most comfortable bras for working from home!

Clothes for Work From Home, Casual Offices, and the Weekend Bought in March 2020

Leith Ruched Body-Con Tank Dress (up to 50% off selected colors/sizes — also in plus sizes)

Whisper Cotton Ribbed Crewneck T-Shirt

Whisper Cotton V-Neck Pocket Tee (regular, petite, and plus sizes)

Cap-Sleeve Blouse (up to 60% off selected colors/sizes!)

Rounded V-Neck Tee (regular & petite sizes — up to 50% off selected colors/sizes!)

Whisper Cotton V-Neck Tank

Ballet Neck Cotton & Modal Knit Elbow Sleeve Tee (regular & petite — some colors are now on sale!)

CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan

V-Neck Sweater (50–60% off two colors!)

Faux Suede Drape Front Jacket (regular & plus sizes — 40–60% off selected colors!)

Ab-Solution Itty Bitty Bootcut Jeans (Kat recently called these the most comfortable jeans!)

Wit & Wisdom Jeggings — Nordstrom exclusive (regular & petite sizes) we featured them in our recent roundup of the best jeans to wear to work!)

Marilyn High Waist Stretch Straight (this exact wash is sold out at Nordstrom, but on NYDJ.com — regular & petite sizes; on sale!)

Lounge & Other

Zella Nola Full Zip Hooded Sweatshirt (gray is 40% off!)

Joggers in Everyday Cashmere

Seamless Two-Way Tank (60% off two colors!)

Square Neck Bodysuit (up to 60% off selected colors/sizes!)

Zella Live-In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings

Maternity Pants

Karen Waterproof Slip-On Sneaker

Classic Candle Duo

Homz 15.5-Quart Clear Latching Storage Container (Kat loves these for using with her Expedit/Kallax shelves!)

Bret Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair

Billups Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair (35% off!)

Nexera Desks

Drinking Animals Coloring Book: A Fun Coloring Gift Book

Coffee Animals Coloring Book: A Fun Coloring Gift Book

Portable Standing Desk Converter by Ghostand

OPI Crystal Nail File