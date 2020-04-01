Some People Could Have Trouble Getting Their Coronavirus Rebate Payments

The vast majority of Americans are eligible for at least $1,200 worth of coronavirus “recovery rebates” from the Internal Revenue Service, but there’s just one catch: You have to file a tax return.

Some might struggle to do so. Not everyone is required to file a federal return each year, and millions of households don’t.

The IRS specified in a rebate fact sheet on Monday that people who usually don’t file tax returns, such as seniors, people with disabilities, veterans and people with low incomes, “will need to file a simple tax return to receive an economic impact payment.”

Congressional offices have been “inundated” with calls from senior citizens worried they’ll miss the payments, according to a Tuesday press release from Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.), chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.

Neal noted that because of the social distancing measures taken to limit the spread of the deadly virus, volunteer tax clinics are closed. He urged Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin “to find a solution that will allow vulnerable groups to receive these funds automatically, without needing to file an additional return.”

Treasury Department spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Trump administration is moving fast to get the payments into people’s bank accounts. The president signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act into law less than a week ago, after the legislation itself came together in about a week ― basically warp speed for Congress.

The legislation was packed with subsidies for businesses, funding for states and hospitals, and huge increases to unemployment benefits in addition to the direct payments to households.

Individuals earning $75,000 or less are eligible for $1,200, and couples earning less than $150,000 can get $2,400, with the size of the benefit gradually phasing down for incomes above those thresholds. Households with minor children get an additional $500 per kid. Anyone who filed taxes for 2018 or 2019, and who has already set up direct deposit with the IRS, should see the money in their bank accounts within weeks.

Theoretically, any low-income household should be able to file its taxes online for free (here is the IRS.gov page with links to approved free services). But new filers trying to get rebate payments through the free online process may have some problems.