Some People Got to Vote Today

Yesterday, Lisa asked our Wisconsinite readers for their stories of voting during a pandemic. Our inboxes were quickly flooded. Thank you to everyone who replied; it helped inform our reporting, and we love hearing from our readers.

Here are some of your responses, edited and condensed:

‘A sad day in Wisconsin’

My husband and I requested absentee ballots and never received them. We are seniors who always vote and today we will not vote. Human lives are at stake and the safe thing to do is to stay in place and not vote. It is a sad day in Wisconsin and our representatives did not do the honorable act by standing by the governor and postponing the election. Then the Wisconsin Supreme Court also failed Wisconsin.

— Bonnie Ehlert, Cambridge, Wis.

‘Very nervous about going in’

I am a poll worker and will be responsible for counting/validating absentee ballots at tomorrow’s election. I was relieved initially to see that Tony Evers, our governor, had been successful at postponing the election. Shortly after, I got the call: It was back on. I am a Democrat, and very nervous about going in tomorrow. I am 62 with no health issues but I understand the gravity of the situation. I feel responsible to our democracy to support this process but I’m very conflicted. Initially I requested an absentee ballot but never received the ballot in the mail. After waiting 11 days, I went into our clerk’s office to vote early.

— Jennifer Patterson, Brookfield, Wis.

‘Endangering so many lives’

I have worked elections for the City of Milwaukee Elections Commission since 2007. Every little one, and every federal election including the presidential elections of 2008, 2012 and 2016, and I plan to work November 2020. I sure don’t do it for the money, I’ve been in the investment business for 35 years. I am sick from the idea that Wisconsin’s Republican leaders believe that winning a 10-year seat on the Supreme Court is worth endangering so many lives, let alone mine. That is the only reason this election will be conducted in person tomorrow. I plan on going to Washington High School at 6 a.m. Tuesday to perform my civic duty.

— Tom Shanahan, Milwaukee

‘He waited until the last minute’

We had notice well in advance about doing absentee voting due to the impending virus. So for the first time in my life, I applied for an absentee ballot, had no trouble in receiving it, and voted and sent it in. Those who waited until the last minute seem to be the ones who are now upset about it. A while back our Governor Evers was adamant that the election was going on as scheduled when several other states were already changing their election dates. He waited until the last minute to cancel the April 7 election. He had plenty of time to do it right. So sad that the pointing-fingers and blame game is running amok now. It didn’t have to be this way.

— Shirley Grunloh, Oshkosh, Wis.

‘I thanked the poll workers’

I attempted to obtain an absentee ballot last week so I could vote by mail, but I haven’t received it yet. So I decided to go in person this morning. My polling place in Madison was quite quiet at 9:15 and well staffed. They had personnel outside to take care of curbside voting. Everyone was wearing a mask and gloves. Inside, there was only one other voter. The poll workers were seated behind a glass partition. I was in and out in five minutes. I thanked the poll workers for being willing to work under these conditions.

— Tom Dale, Madison, Wis.

‘All the workers looked like surgeons’

I just turned in my absentee ballot as a first-time voter. My polling place was largely abandoned, except for a few poll workers. All the workers looked like surgeons prepping for an operation with the amount of P.P.E. they had on, and I believe there were glass dividers between the voting booths to minimize the spread of germs.

— Ryan Witz, Oregon, Wis.